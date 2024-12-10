Business tycoon Gautam Adani's younger son, Jeet Adani, is set to celebrate his pre-wedding ceremonies

Udaipur, known for hosting grand events, is gearing up for another high-profile celebration. Business tycoon Gautam Adani's younger son, Jeet Adani, is set to celebrate his pre-wedding ceremonies on December 10-11 in the city’s top luxury hotels. Preparations for the grand event are in full swing.

According to reports, all rooms at Taj Lake Palace, The Leela Palace, and Udaivilas have been booked for two days. The main event will take place at Udaivilas, which has around 100 rooms. The hotel's Kohinoor Suite, famous for its luxury, costs up to Rs 10 lakh per night. Guests will also stay at the Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace.

Jeet Adani got engaged in March 2023 to Diva Shah, the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. The private ceremony was held in Ahmedabad, attended only by close family and friends. Jeet, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, joined the Adani Group in 2019..

The Adani family visited Udaipur last month to oversee preparations for the grand event. The celebrations will include music, traditional rituals, and a warm welcome for the guests, according to reports.

With Udaipur’s picturesque lakes and royal charm, the event is expected to be a lavish affair. Several prominent industrialists, politicians, and high-profile personalities are likely to attend.