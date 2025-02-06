Reddy, wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy, shared a picture on her Instagram Stories showing her posing with Preeti Adani, Jeet's mother.

As the much-awaited wedding of Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, and Diva Shah kicks off in Ahmedabad, the first glimpse from inside the Adani family's grand Shantivan mansion has gone viral. The intimate pre-wedding festivities, taking place at the luxurious Shantivan bungalows, have captured the attention of many, thanks to an Instagram post by socialite Pinky Reddy.

Reddy, wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy, shared a picture on her Instagram Stories showing her posing with Preeti Adani, Jeet's mother. The image, taken at the palatial Shantivan estate, reveals a glimpse of the lavish surroundings and the elegance of the family’s residence. In the photo, Pinky Reddy is seen dressed in a beautiful yellow saree, possibly for a pre-wedding celebration, while Preeti Adani sports an elaborate lehenga and statement necklace.

The caption, "Beautiful family carnival," perfectly captures the festive spirit of the moment.

The wedding will take place at Shantigram, a township built by the Adani family in Ahmedabad, but the pre-wedding celebrations are being held at Shantivan. While details of the wedding remain largely private, the sharing of such intimate glimpses has excited fans and followers alike.

Earlier, renowned mehendi artist Sona Mistry shared pictures of Diva Shah’s bridal mehendi applied at Shantivan the day before, further adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Jeet Adani, who joined the family business in 2019, currently serves as the Director of Adani Airports. Diva Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, pursued higher education at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

Also read: Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, finally gets business deal after Shark Tank India rejection, his partner is...