Jeet Adani, the son of Gautam Adani, is set to tie the knot with Diva Shah on February 7.

Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Shah on February 7 in a wedding that blends tradition with social responsibility. While rumours about global celebrities attending have been dismissed, the focus is on inclusivity and empowerment.

Earlier this week, Jeet and Diva visited Mitti Cafe, a Mumbai airport cafe run by people with disabilities, to invite the team to their wedding in Ahmedabad. The couple has also partnered with several NGOs supported by the Adani Group to make the wedding more meaningful.

Wedding gifts for guests

The wedding celebrations will include contributions from various NGOs and artisans. One such NGO, Family of Disabled (FOD) from Delhi, will create hand-painted shawls for the couple. Another group, Kai Rassi from Chennai, will design placards and digitally printed plates to showcase their artistic work.

The Adani family has also worked with artisans linked to the Adani Foundation to provide handcrafted items for the wedding. One of the special gifts for guests will be handwoven Paithani sarees, created by 400 artisans from Nashik. These sarees will be given as return gifts to the wedding guests.

Artisan

In addition to the sarees, other artisans have been involved in creating unique pieces for the wedding. Nikita Ji from Ahmedabad will craft custom beaded necklaces and kamarbandhs. Prakash Ji, a nail artist, will make intricate bookmarks using his special fingernail art technique. A father-daughter duo, Munna Ji and Nazmeen from Firozabad, will contribute beautiful glass art pieces that will be used as wedding props.

To add to the traditional touch, Bibaji Churi Wala from Jodhpur will provide three types of bangles, including Lac bangles, which are part of a heritage craft. Nitaben and her self-help group, Meghdhanush Saheli from Mundra, will contribute handcrafted mud art pieces, showcasing their unique artistry.

Also read: 'No Coldplay, Taylor Swift': Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani reveals expected guest count for his wedding with Diva Shah