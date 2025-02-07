Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrialist and billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to tie the knot with his fiance Diva Shah in an intimate ceremony today, i.e., February 7.

Although the wedding is low-key, it has generated much enthusiasm and excitement on social media. Earlier, rumours about global icon Taylor Swift performing at the grand Adani wedding were doing rounds on social media, leading to speculations and gusto among netizens.

However, the Adani Group chairman himself dismissed the speculations and emphasised that the wedding will be quite simple and traditional. "Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner,” he told reporters.

Know details about the venue and more

Jeet Adani is the director of Adani Airports who is engaged to Diva Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

The wedding is set to take place in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today, i.e., February 7. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the pre-wedding functions will take place at Shantivan, the sprawling residence of the billionaire Adani family in Ahmedabad.

The wedding ceremony will take place at Shantigram, the Adani township based in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Gifts for guests

As per the report by the outlet, guests arriving at the grand wedding will be offered handwoven Paithani sarees, specially woven by 400 karigars or artisans. The sarees will be supplied by Jagdish Ji Shankari Paithani Sarees from Nashik, Maharashtra.