Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani’s younger son Jeet Adani is getting married on February 7 and the billionaire father has all the arrangements done for his son. The wedding preparations feature handicraft gift items by local artisans with unique designs and elegance. The initiative has been taken by roping in many NGOs.

Adani has partnered with Delhi-based NGO Family of Disabled which has given the task of making hand-painted shawls for the couple. As per reports, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra has collaborated with these artisans to add the royalty and elegance in the handicrafts.

The Adani family has also roped in Chennai-based Kai Rassi, Jodhpur’s Bibaji Churi Wala to make special items for the guests at the junior Adani’s wedding. Kai Rassi is making placards and digitally printed plates for the wedding, whereas Bibaji Churi Wala is tasked with designing three different types of bangles for Shah.

According to reports, Nikita, an artist from Ahmedabad is designing beaded kamarbhands and at least 400 artisans from Maharastra’s Nashik have been commissioned to make handwoven Paithani sarees for the wedding guests.

There are many more intricately designed handicrafts like bookmarks made using nail art technique, glass art props made by a father-son duo, and mud art pieces. These handwoven and hand painted items would showcase the artistic talent of India.

Not only this, this collaboration and an idea to give a platform for the local Indian artisans is a way to contribute to the society.

Gautam Adani had in January announced that his son Jeet Adani’s wedding will take place on February 7 with traditional customs. Jeet Adani is going to marry Diva Jaimin Shah in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Diva Jaimin Shah is a daughter of Surat based diamond trader, Jaimin Shah.