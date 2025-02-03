Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding will feature certain special guests, promoting inclusivity, tradition, and social impact.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s upcoming wedding is set to be a meaningful and heartfelt celebration, but not in the way one might expect. Unlike grand celebrity weddings filled with Bollywood stars and international guests, this event will have a different kind of guest list, one that highlights inclusivity and social impact.

The couple has invited individuals with disabilities (PwDs) to be part of their wedding celebrations, making it a platform for empowerment rather than just a lavish affair. Among the special guests will be members of Mitti Café, a non-profit organization that provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Jeet and Diva personally visited the café ahead of their wedding and extended an invitation to the team, reinforcing their support for the initiative.

Representatives from organizations such as Family of Disabled (FOD) in Delhi and Kai Rassi in Chennai will also be present. These NGOs work towards uplifting persons with disabilities by offering skill-based training and employment opportunities. In a unique touch, they will contribute hand-painted shawls and specially designed placards to showcase their work at the wedding.

A Wedding That Supports Artisans and Traditional Crafts

The wedding will not only highlight inclusivity but also celebrate Indian craftsmanship. Through the Adani Foundation, the couple is working with artisans across India, ensuring that their work gets the recognition it deserves. Handmade items such as beaded jewelry, traditional bangles, Paithani sarees, and unique art pieces will be featured in the celebrations. This initiative supports local artisans, many of whom struggle to find a stable livelihood.

A Special Collaboration with Manish Malhotra and Family of Disabled (FOD)

One of the most remarkable aspects of this wedding is the collaboration between renowned designer Manish Malhotra and the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD). Together, they have designed custom shawls for Jeet and Diva, merging high fashion with a strong social message. Manish Malhotra, known for blending tradition with modern aesthetics, has worked closely with artisans from FOD to craft these shawls. These aren’t just accessories—they symbolize the couple’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

By incorporating the work of PwDs and artisans into their wedding attire, Jeet and Diva ensure that their special day leaves a lasting impact beyond their own celebration. This partnership showcases how fashion can be used as a force for good, blending elegance with social responsibility.

A Celebration Rooted in Values

Jeet Adani has strongly advocated for persons with disabilities, and his wedding reflects that passion. The couple’s approach ensures that every aspect of the event—from guest participation to décor and attire—tells a story of resilience, skill, and inclusion.

Unlike extravagant weddings that focus on luxury and star power, Jeet and Diva’s celebration is about creating change. Their wedding is not just a union of two individuals but a statement that honors tradition while supporting those who deserve recognition. Through their thoughtful collaborations and guest list, they are redefining what a grand wedding truly means—one that blends elegance with impact.