Udaipur, often termed the "City of Lakes," is set to host a grand celebration with Jeet Adani, son of business tycoon Gautam Adani, all set for his pre-wedding celebrations. The city's most luxurious hotels—Lake Palace, Leela Palace, and Uday Vilas—have been booked for the event. These iconic venues also hosted the star-studded pre-wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, which featured a guest list of thousands, including global pop sensation Beyoncé.

Jeet Adani, who holds the position of Vice Chairman of Finance in the Adani Group after completing his studies abroad, is all set to tie the knot with Diva Shah, daughter of diamond magnate Jaimin Shah. The couple got engaged in March last year. Their pre-wedding celebrations were on December 10th and 11th in Udaipur.

The City is cementing its legacy for extravagant weddings. Previously, this city has witnessed weddings like the one of Isha Ambani, Ira Khan (daughter of Aamir Khan), nephew of Sunny Deol, and Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. Also slated to take place on 22nd December is that of badminton sensation, PV Sindhu's nuptials.

However, there were speculations abound about whether Jeet Adani’s pre-wedding would surpass the opulence of Isha Ambani’s. However, the guest list was under wraps, insiders believe Gautam Adani left no spare effort in making the event unforgettable. With preparations underway and excitement building, Udaipur is once again poised to shine as the ultimate wedding destination.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter took place at their residence Anitila, the wedding cost a whopping Rs 830 crore, however, there is a lot of anticipation for Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani's wedding, but there is no report for the budget for their wedding yet.