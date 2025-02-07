Billionaire Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani and Diva Shah are now married! The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Jeet and Diva's wedding

Billionaire Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani and Diva Shah are now married! The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

On his visit to Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj last month, industrialist Gautam Adani emphasised that his son's wedding would be quite simple and traditional. Staying true to his words, the billionaire not only kept the wedding an intimate affair, but also donated Rs 10,000 crores to varying social causes.

As per an India TV report citing sources, Gautam Adani's donation is in line with his philosophy of "Service is sadhana, service is prayer and service is God". A significant section of this funding is to be invested in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, benefiting masses.

The initiatives are aimed at providing all sections of society access to affordable healthcare and other facilities.

In a post on 'X', Gautam Adani expressed his delight over his son's wedding and wrote, "With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologize."

"I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet", he added.

Jeet Adani married Diva Shah at the Belvedere Club in Ahmedabad’s Adani Shantigram township this afternoon. As per the insiders, the wedding was an intimate affair, with traditional Gujarati rituals and usual religious rites.