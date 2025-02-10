VIRAL
Aashna Saran from Aash Studios posted two videos on Instagram showcasing the lively mehendi ceremony of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. The wedding planner referred to the event as a ‘Carnival Mastani Mehendi.’
Jeet Adani, the youngest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, recently tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in a private ceremony held at Shantigram in Ahmedabad. The couple's pre-wedding celebrations were equally impressive, and a new video shared by a luxury wedding planner's Instagram page offers a glimpse into their mehendi ceremony.
Aashna Saran from Aash Studios posted two videos on Instagram showcasing the lively mehendi ceremony of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. The wedding planner referred to the event as a ‘Carnival Mastani Mehendi.’ According to the details provided, the decor featured a crochet blanket made by 50 women from their homes, cane-weave furniture adorned with colorful cushions, flower-decorated cane work on the walls, and a floral canopy created with sheer orange and yellow hangings filled with flowers.
A standout feature of the wedding was that most of the flowers used in the decor were not real but handcrafted crochet flowers. This choice transformed the venue into a vibrant and colourful jungle oasis. According to the wedding decor planner, they collaborated with around 500 Indian artisans from across the country to create Diva and Jeet's dream mehendi ceremony.
Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding was a simple yet elegant event, attended only by close relatives and friends, ensuring a personal and exclusive atmosphere. The ceremony was conducted in accordance with Gujarati and Jain traditions.
Jeet Adani is 27 years old and plays an active role in the family business. He currently holds the position of Director at Adani Airports and has been a part of the Adani Group since 2019. Jeet is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
Meanwhile, Diva Jaimin Shah, who comes from Mumbai, is the daughter of well-known diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. She completed her higher education at the esteemed Parsons School of Design in New York. The couple became engaged in 2023.
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: 500 artisans put hands together for 'Mastani Mehendi' ceremony, watch viral video
