Jeet Adani, the son of billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, married Diva Shah in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony on February 7, 2025, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The wedding followed Gujarati and Jain traditions and was attended by close family and friends. While the ceremony remained private, a video of the varmala exchange has now gone viral, capturing a heartwarming moment between the newlyweds.

The video shows Diva Shah walking down the aisle in a gorgeous maroon and ivory lehenga, exuding elegance and grace. She looked like a traditional bride as she made her way toward Jeet Adani while the song "Nachdi Phira" played in the background. Jeet, dressed in an ivory sherwani, waited for his bride with a smile, complementing her look perfectly.

As the couple met on stage, they giggled and exchanged glances, making the moment lighthearted and special. They then proceeded with the varmala ceremony, where they placed floral garlands around each other's necks in a joyful and playful manner. The most touching part of the video was when Jeet gently kissed Diva on her forehead, symbolising love and respect.

The intimate wedding was in line with Gautam Adani’s earlier statement that the celebration would be simple and traditional. Speaking at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj before the wedding, he had said, “Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and follow traditional ways.” The couple’s wedding was not a grand celebrity affair but a meaningful celebration with loved ones.

To mark the beginning of their married life, Jeet and Diva also announced Mangalseva, a welfare initiative supporting 500 newly married Divyang women with Rs 10 lakh each every year. This thoughtful gesture reflects their commitment to social causes.

