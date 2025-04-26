Vance's itinerary also included a visit to Jaipur's Amer Fort with his wife and children. They explored the city's local shops and stopped at a famous sweet shop to savour Pyaaz Ki Kachori and Dal Kachori, among others.

US Vice President JD Vance's India tour wasn't limited to bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on trade, defense, and regional and global issues. Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, along with a high-level delegation of senior American officials, also explored India's rich religious and cultural heritage, creating sweet memories. Their 4-day visit included visiting the Akshardham Temple in Delhi, the Taj Mahal in Agra, and other prominent historical and cultural landmarks across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Vance's itinerary also included a visit to Jaipur's Amer Fort with his wife and children. They explored the city's local shops and stopped at a famous sweet shop to savour Pyaaz Ki Kachori and Dal Kachori, among others. From this shop, they took home about two kilos of sweets, including Ghevar, Pistachio Laddu, Cashew Watermelon (likely a typo, possibly referring to a different sweet), Honey Laddu, and Kaju Katli, along with many other treats, as per reports. And this shop is none other than Jaipur’s famous Rawat Mishthan Bhandar.

As per their official website, Rawat Mishthan Bhandar is a renowned Jaipur institution famous for traditional Rajasthani sweets and snacks, including Pyaz Kachori and Ghevar. For over 80 years, they've blended heritage recipes with modern hygiene standards, delivering authentic flavors to locals and visitors alike.





Founded in 1972, Rawat Group is known for its delicious sweets and exceptional customer service. It was founded by Bhudev Deora's grandfather in Jodhpur and has maintained its legacy of quality and customer satisfaction under Bhudev's leadership. His upbringing and education have shaped his approach to business, driving its growth and success. Rawat Misthan Bhandar offers quality sweets available in-store at 6 Jaipur locations and online.

Meanwhile, JD Vance's four-day trip to India (April 21-24) coincided with ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and the US for a bilateral trade agreement, focusing on resolving issues like tariffs and market access.