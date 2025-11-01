JD Vance-Usha Vance heading to divorce? US VP shares intimate hug with Charlie Kirk's widow: 'No one can replace my husband but...'

US Vice President JD Vance may have just given the internet the right amount of condiment. A viral clip shows him sharing an intimate hug with Erika Kirk, widow of recently assassinated conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, with her hands resting in Vance's hair.

US Vice President JD Vance may have just given the internet the right amount of condiment. A viral clip shows him sharing an intimate hug with Erika Kirk, widow of recently assassinated conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, with her hands resting in Vance's hair. The duo exchanged the hug at the Pavilion at Ole Miss on the University of Mississippi campus on October 29, 2025. And guess what! The internet is now obsessed.

The closeness, on top of Erika's glowing words about "seeing Charlie in JD", has sent internet into overdrive, with many wondering if Vance, who is already under fire from white supremacists over his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri, is heading to a divorce. At multiple occasions, Vance has come on the radar of white supremacists who questioned him over his association with a woman hailing from a Hindu background.

Avowed white supremacist Nick Fuentes once said on a podcast that he did not expect “the guy who has an Indian wife" to “support White identity." The speculation intensified further with Vance's statement that "he hopes his wife converts to Christianity".

When asked about an Indian-origin student about his hardline stance on immigration and religion, given his wife's Hindu background, Vance said, "Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

"If she doesn’t, God says everybody has free will," he added.

Here's how internet reacts

The internet is as quick as a cat to imagine a scenario where Usha steps out and Erika steps in. "I’m telling y’all: as soon as that White House ballroom is done, he’ll announce a divorce, be engaged to the widow Kirk three months later, and have a big ole White House wedding," an influencer joked.

"My prediction is that the reason he’s PUBLICLY calling on his wife to convert to christianity is so that he can justify leaving her for erika when she refuses", another adds.

A third joked, "The hand on the back of his head, fingers in his hair? That's beyond 'friend'"