IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays that define Bollywood glamour

JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details

'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah

Fact check: Sanjay Mishra marries Mahima Chaudhry? Here's the truth behind their recent viral video

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance and how Gurpurab is celebrated across India

Do you know how Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai 18 years back?

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected THIS blockbuster film starring Aamir Khan, which later made another actress' career; here's why she said no

Are you also facing inflated cab fares? Bengaluru man exposes fake-app scam by drivers

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

JD Vance-Usha Vance heading to divorce? US VP shares intimate hug with Charlie Kirk's widow: 'No one can replace my husband but...'

US Vice President JD Vance may have just given the internet the right amount of condiment. A viral clip shows him sharing an intimate hug with Erika Kirk, widow of recently assassinated conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, with her hands resting in Vance's hair.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 02:47 PM IST

JD Vance-Usha Vance heading to divorce? US VP shares intimate hug with Charlie Kirk's widow: 'No one can replace my husband but...'
JD Vance and Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk
US Vice President JD Vance may have just given the internet the right amount of condiment. A viral clip shows him sharing an intimate hug with Erika Kirk, widow of recently assassinated conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, with her hands resting in Vance's hair. The duo exchanged the hug at the Pavilion at Ole Miss on the University of Mississippi campus on October 29, 2025. And guess what! The internet is now obsessed. 

The closeness, on top of Erika's glowing words about "seeing Charlie in JD", has sent internet into overdrive, with many wondering if Vance, who is already under fire from white supremacists over his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri, is heading to a divorce. At multiple occasions, Vance has come on the radar of white supremacists who questioned him over his association with a woman hailing from a Hindu background. 

Avowed white supremacist Nick Fuentes once said on a podcast that he did not expect “the guy who has an Indian wife" to “support White identity." The speculation intensified further with Vance's statement that "he hopes his wife converts to Christianity". 

When asked about an Indian-origin student about his hardline stance on immigration and religion, given his wife's Hindu background, Vance said, "Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

"If she doesn’t, God says everybody has free will," he added. 

Here's how internet reacts 

The internet is as quick as a cat to imagine a scenario where Usha steps out and Erika steps in. "I’m telling y’all: as soon as that White House ballroom is done, he’ll announce a divorce, be engaged to the widow Kirk three months later, and have a big ole White House wedding," an influencer joked. 

"My prediction is that the reason he’s PUBLICLY calling on his wife to convert to christianity is so that he can justify leaving her for erika when she refuses", another adds. 

A third joked, "The hand on the back of his head, fingers in his hair? That's beyond 'friend'"

