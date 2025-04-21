JD Vance is accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, and their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. A team of senior US officials is also part of the delegation.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday. His trip comes as India and the US continue discussions on a bilateral trade agreement, focusing on reducing tariffs and improving market access for both countries. He is accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, and their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. A team of senior US officials is also part of the delegation.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the US Vice President and his family at Delhi’s Palam Air Base. Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the visiting dignitaries after holding detailed talks. The Indian delegation will include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In Delhi, the Vance family is staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel, a luxury property that often hosts world leaders and dignitaries. The ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel is situated on Delhi's Sardar Patel Marg and has 411 rooms and 26 suites along with award-winning restaurants, Bukhara, Dum Pukht and Avartana. Cost for a single night’s stay is reportedly over Rs 8 lakh.

On Monday night, the family will travel to Jaipur, Rajasthan, where they will be welcomed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade. Their accommodation in Jaipur will be the iconic Rambagh Palace, a former royal residence now run by Taj Hotels. Cost for a single night’s stay in this luxurious suite is as high as Rs 16 lakh, according to the Mint. The dining halls of the palace, especially Suvarna Mahal’s gold-plated interiors and vintage portraits, evoke a sense of time travel to the Rajput and Mughal eras.

During their stay in Jaipur, the Vances will visit the historic Amer Fort on Tuesday, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the afternoon, Vice President Vance will deliver a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre.

On Wednesday, the family will travel to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, to visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air marketplace known for showcasing Indian handicrafts. They are expected to return to Jaipur the same evening.

The Vice President and his family will end their India tour on April 24, departing for the United States from Jaipur.