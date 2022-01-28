JCB par dulha! Groom takes this unique ride to wedding venue - Watch viral video to know why

Grooms coming on a horse back or chariots for wedding is a common sight in India. But, have you ever seen a groom coming in a JCB? I am sure it will be a no from your side. In a bizarre incident, a groom from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla reached his wedding venue on a JCB machine.

However, the intention behind this was not of making a grand entry or grab everyone's attention. He was forced to take a ride in a JCB machine as heavy snowfall caused hindrance while he was on his way for his marriage rituals. The video of the groom reaching wedding venue amid the heavy snowfall in JCB machines has been shared on Twitter.

The clip was posted from Twitter handle @Anilkimta2 with a caption, "Because of heavy Snowfall going on in Himachal, a barat was ferried in two JCB machines in a snow bound area of Shimla district in Himachal. Watch this video of Barat in JCBs...Himachali Rocks."

Because of heavy Snowfall going on in Himachal,a barat was ferried in Two JCB Machines in a Snow Bound are of Shimla district in Himachal ..Watch this video of Barat in JCBs ..Himachali Rocks pic.twitter.com/OU6hDDVQea — Anilkimta (@Anilkimta2) January 24, 2022

The video which has now gone viral shows the groom and his baarat sitting on two different JCB machines to reach the wedding venue and a Himachali song can be heard playing in the background. In a similar incident from Pakistan's Hunza valley, a bride and groom there chose to ride a JCB machine to reach their wedding venue.