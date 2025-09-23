Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeViral

VIRAL

Jaya Kishori reveals why Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma turned to God despite having everything: 'Don't think they have a perfect life...'

Motivational and spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori recently shared her thoughts on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's spiritual journey. Read here to know what she said.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

Jaya Kishori reveals why Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma turned to God despite having everything: 'Don't think they have a perfect life...'
The power couple of India, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, have been in the limelight for their exceptional achievements in their respective fields. However, their spiritual journey has also garnered significant attention. After reaching the pinnacle of success, they have sought inner peace and spiritual growth, visiting various religious and spiritual sites.

The couple's spiritual journey has taken them to various sacred sites, including the Rishikesh-based Swami Dayanand Ashram and Neem Karoli Baba's ashram. Their visits to these sites have been well-documented, with many photos and videos going viral. They have also been spotted seeking guidance from spiritual leaders like Premaanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

Jaya Kishori's insights on Virat and Anushka's Spiritual Journey

Motivational and spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori recently shared her thoughts on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's spiritual journey. “In total, a successful person is the one who goes on a spiritual path. Only then will he be able to bring peace in his success, his family, and everything. They already had everything — work, money, house — but they were missing that peace, which took them towards spirituality. They still have everything, but now they also have peace.”

According to a Times of India report, Jaya Kishori also highlighted that people often perceive celebrities' lives as perfect, but in reality, they too face emotional ups and downs.

“At times, they may feel emotionally unsettled and turn to God for strength. In their work too, there are highs and lows—sometimes they perform brilliantly, sometimes not. Their life isn’t perfect, only they know the reality. But by showing that even those who are materially successful seek spirituality for peace and fulfillment, they are setting a powerful example for the world,” she said.

Jaya Kishori praised Virat and Anushka for striking a balance in their lives. They have not abandoned their homes, work, or family, but rather found a way to balance everything through spirituality. According to her, this balance is the key to a fulfilling life.

"Don’t think they have a perfect life, only they can tell you how their life is. But they are setting a very good example that when a materially successful person shows you that they also need spirituality for peace and satisfaction, it’s a big lesson for the world," she added.

Prioritising family and spirituality

After Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, the couple has prioritised their family and spiritual well-being. They have distanced themselves from public appearances, focusing on their children and spiritual growth. Currently, they are spending quality time with their kids in London.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's spiritual journey serves as a reminder that material success is not enough. Spirituality and inner peace are essential for a fulfilling life. Their journey is an inspiration to many, showing that even celebrities face challenges and seek solace in spirituality. Jaya Kishori's insights on the couple's spiritual journey have resonated with many, highlighting the importance of balance and inner peace in life 

