Jaw-dropping viral video: Woman dines from lion's plate, internet reacts

New Delhi: The internet offers a plethora of peculiarities, and we're not just referring to the unconventional culinary combinations people experiment with. Surprisingly, there are videos circulating online where individuals are seen standing in remarkably close proximity to untamed creatures.

One particular video, which has become an Instagram sensation, features a woman daringly helping herself to food directly from a lion's plate. Yes, you read that correctly. This footage was filmed at the Wild Life Park Ras al Khiamah in the UAE.

Since its upload, the post has gone viral, amassing over 4 million views and eliciting a plethora of reactions. Viewers were astounded by the clip, and many expressed their dismay over witnessing a wild animal being domesticated for the sake of entertainment targeted at the privileged.

Let's explore some of the comments from netizens regarding this video:

One individual pondered, "Doesn't this lion have any teeth?" Another shared a cautionary perspective, stating, "Once it's done with the meat plate, it might consider you as its next meal. No mercy." A third person chimed in, highlighting the emerging trend of treating lions as if they were household pets, exclaiming, "You people are insane!" Expressing concern, a fourth commenter simply exclaimed, "Wow, this is dangerous." Finally, a fifth contributor added, "It's incredibly risky to touch a lion's food while it's eating."