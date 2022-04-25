Shark swallows photographer's camera, watch horrifying viral video

Instagram(@zimydakid)

High-end waterproof cameras have given us a great insight into the lives of aquatic animals. Recently, a tiger shark’s video went viral on the internet for the incredible visual it surprised netizens with.

The jaw-dropping video was shared on Instagram by Zimy Da Kid and it has already garnered the attention of thousands of people across many social media platforms. The video shows the tiger shark swallowing a man’s Insta360 camera. The caption reads, "That moment this curious Tiger Shark decided to taste my insta360 camera during our last @deepseaguardians expedition.”

As seen in the video, the shark takes some time to swallow the gadget. Even after going inside the shark’s body, the camera manages to record everything.

This viral video has received more than 78,000 views as netizens as amazed to witness the interiors of a shark’s body. Some commenters are shocked to see the insides of the shark and say that it looks similar like the pillars of an apartment that is built with modern architecture.

On spotting such a shocking video, some people have raised questions about the condition of the camera.

Based on his Instagram profile, Zimy Da Kid is a conservationist. The content on his Instagram page is bound to make you feel inquisitive about the life under water. Some of the videos are too eye-catchy to be ignored by anyone who likes to see the aquatic animals.

Do you also watching such unique underwater videos?