A man has captured the attention of the internet by easily lifting the world's heaviest snake, a massive green anaconda, onto his shoulders. A recent viral video showcased Mike Holston confidently managing the giant snake. His composed behaviour and strength in lifting the massive creature have left viewers amazed.

A man has captured the attention of the internet by easily lifting the world's heaviest snake, a massive green anaconda, onto his shoulders. A recent viral video showcased Mike Holston confidently managing the giant snake. His composed behaviour and strength in lifting the massive creature have left viewers amazed.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by @therealtarzann. Michael Anthony Holston, widely recognised as Mike Holston, is a former NFL wide receiver. He is also known for his deep passion for animals.

In a recent update, Holston posted a video showcasing his bold interaction with a green anaconda. The video opens with Holston effortlessly lifting the massive snake onto his shoulders, delivering a thrilling and surprising moment for his followers.

While most people would be intimidated by such a giant snake, Holston fearlessly lifted the massive anaconda onto his shoulders, demonstrating both his courage and passion for animals. His daring action has astonished Instagram users. Ever since uploaded, the video has gaied over 2.4 million views and several comments.

One user commented, “So that movie Anaconda was just to scare people because this guy looks dope af.” Another user wrote, "That snake can eat a grown man for lunch."

Taking a jib at him, a third user said, "Are you not afraid to have the Anaconda movie remake on you."

Over the years, Holston has earned the nickname 'The Real Tarzan' online due to his passion for animals and his exceptional care for them. His courage and bond with wildlife continue to inspire many people globally.