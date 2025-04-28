Sanjana Ganesan, sports broadcaster and wife of Jasprit Bumrah, criticized social media for mocking their young child, Angad, over his facial expression during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

In a powerful message, Sanjana Ganesan, sports broadcaster and wife of Jasprit Bumrah, criticized social media for mocking their young child, Angad, over his facial expression during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Ganesan called on people to stop making assumptions about her son based on brief footage.

Taking to the Instagram stories, she wrote, "Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else."

Ganesan also criticised users for using mental health terms like "depression" to describe Angad, who is 1.5 years old.

“Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community and it's honestly really sad. You know nothing about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah became the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, helping his team win by 54 runs against LSG.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed their son, Angad, in September 2023. The star couple recenly celebrated their fourth anniversary in March.