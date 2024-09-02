Meet Jasdeep Singh Gill, former Cipla strategy officer, appointed as new 'Sant Satguru' of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Gill will not only become the new patron of the society but will also be the new Sant Satguru of the society

The current spiritual leader of the widely-known organization Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) Gurinder Singh Dhillon has named 45-year-old Jasdeep Singh Gill as the next successor.

RSSB secretary Devender Kumar Sikri said in a statement “Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has nominated Jasdeep Singh Gill, son of Sukhdev Singh Gill, as patron of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society with immediate effect from September 2, 2024.” Gill will not only become the new patron of the society but will also be the new Sant Satguru of the society.

Jasdeep Singh Gill has his PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge, master degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and B.Tech and M.Tech in biochemical engineering and biotechnology from Indian Institute of technology, Delhi.

Gill’s professional career is no less impressive, too. He resigned from the position of the Chief Strategy Officer and other senior management positions in Cipla Limited where he served since 2019 up to 31st May 2024. He has also been involved with Ethris and Achira Labs Private Limited as a board of observer and was the board of director of Wealthy Therapeutics up to March 2024. Some of his previous positions are an executive assistant to the CEO at Ranbaxy and president and chairman at Cambridge University Entrepreneurs.

There is no doubt that Gill has strong links with the Dera Beas. His father Sukhdev Singh Gill, a retired colonel of the Indian Army, has been involved with the Dera for more than twenty years. Jasdeep has been visiting and doing “sewa” (service) at the Dera for the last thirty years.

This change of guard has come at a time when Dhillon has been suffering from various diseases such as cancer and heart diseases. Nevertheless, RSSB secretary Devender Kumar Sikri said that Dhillon is “perfectly alright” in spite of all these odds.