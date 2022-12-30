Japanese woman grooves to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', viral video delights internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: Since its release, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song 'Besharam Rang' from the upcoming film 'Pathaan' has been the hottest topic of conversation. Several social media users and celebrities have shared videos of themselves performing the upbeat song in their own unique style, with some even imitating Deepika Padukone's steamy moves. Adding to that list, a video of a Japanese influencer grooving to Pathaan's catchy song has gone viral on social media. The viral video is shared on Instagram by Mayo Japan and it has amassed 119k views till now.

In the now-viral clip, Mayo can be seen dancing to the beats of Pathaan's hit song Besharam Rang which stars actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Mayo nails the song's hooksteps, and you can actually compare it to the original video. Meanwhile, her friend and fellow influencer Kaketaku does an excellent impersonation of Shah Rukh Khan.

“Besharam Rang from Japan. Tried to dance sexy like @deepikapadukone but of course I couldn’t match her. At least I tried,” Mayo captioned the clip on Instagram.

This video was shared three days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 117,000 times. Netizens flooded the comment section with compliment and praises for the impressive dance performance of Mayo.



Take a look at some comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Very elegant presentation. Atleast foreigners have better dressing sense than so called youth role model of India.." A second person said, "You are very hard working and very positive towards your work seriously, love this. " A third person wrote, "Your dance is too good. I love your dance."

About Pathaan

For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham appear together in Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film will be released on January 25, 2023, during the Republic Day weekend, with Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Shah Rukh Khan will play Pathaan, a RAW field agent, in the film. Pathaan's music was composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and the score was written by Sanchit and Ankit Balhara. When the first single, Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone, was released on December 12, 2022, it was a huge success.