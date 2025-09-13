Japanese student designs ‘smart bra’ that unlocks only with boyfriend’s fingerprint: 'Only your boyfriend can open'

In the video, he explained that the bra is designed to prevent cheating as it works on fingerprint recognition technology.

Technology is not just about smartphones or gadgets; it has reached clothes, too. Recently, a Japanese content creator has blown away social media users by creating a 'smart bra.' Yes, you heard it right, it is actually a smart bra, but there's a catch. This smart bra does not open with a regular hook; instead, it requires biometric authentication to unlock it. The birszze invention was unveiled through a video on X (formerly Twitter) and has sparked debate online.

On July 19, 2024, the student innovator, known as ZAWAWORKS, shared the demonstration. In the video, he explained that the bra is designed to prevent cheating as it works on fingerprint recognition technology. Instead of a password or clasp, the bra unlocks using a partner's fingerprint.

The caption on the post read, “Now only your boyfriend can open your bra!"

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many users reacting with surprise and humour.

Tech enthusiasts suggest that if such ideas work, clothes and accessories could soon have similar security features, such as a jacket that only you can unzip or a gym bag that doesn't let anyone steal your snacks. As biometric technology becomes cheaper and more common, using it in everyday items seems very possible.

Also read: Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience