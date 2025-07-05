THIS man earns whopping Rs 6900000 per year just by 'doing nothing', he is...

A man earns whopping Rs 69 lakh a year just by 'doing nothing'. Yes, you heard it right, the man, Shoji Morimoto earns without doing anything.

A Japanese man earns whopping Rs 69 lakh a year just by 'doing nothing'. Yes, you heard it right, the man, Shoji Morimoto earns without doing anything. A normal person has to usually work overtime to earn a living, but that's not the case with Morimoto. What is his business idea? His unique job is to offers company to people.

Shoji Morimoto, 41, earns $80,000 just to be present with his client without doing anything, as per earlier reports of January 2025. He began working as a rental person in 2018 and has since been hired more than 4,000 times. His job is very simple, his clients hire him, he shows up, satys with client, and do exactly what they want. He is present with the client without offering any opinion or advice. He do, what is asked for.

This rental services of 'humans' is not new in Japan, people can rent a friend, boyfriend, girlfriend in Japan. These are famous services, as Japanese prefer renting someone, instead of open communication, due to social awkwardness

How does he earn?

Shoji Morimoto is hired by many clients, who want him to wait at the finish line of a marathon, sit quietly during a video call while someone cleans their room or just listening someone sharing their bad day experiences.

Earlier, Shoji Morimoto charged between10,000 and 30,000 yen (around ₹5,400 to ₹16,200) for a 2–3 hour session. Now, he let's his clients decide to set the amount and 'pay as they wish' model. He has a good earning with this work, as he receives 1,000 requests every year. Morimoto revealed that 'he enjoys'

Why are clints hiring?

Clients hire Morimoto as an emotional support partner, who listens to their dark experiences. He acts as a trusted man, with whom people can share their thoughts. Some hire to replace themselves at work. Some hire him. While people talk to him, to let out different expressions, he only listens to them. He believes that here was "nothing else [he] truly wanted to do," because he is satisfied with these experiences. He believed that there was "nothing else [he] truly wanted to do."