Nirav Modi's brother arrested in US after extradition request by India
THIS man earns whopping Rs 6900000 per year just by 'doing nothing', he is...
Meet Ananya Jain, CUET UG 2025 topper, who scored 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects, she is from...
Not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, THIS 'one dude' can be the first trillionaire, says Billionaire Mark Cuban
'We have come together to stay together': Uddhav Thackeray's big statement on reunion with brother Raj Thackeray
Meet actor who sang in trains, at weddings, insulted by Karan Johar, removed from shows, is now top Bollywod star; he is...
Cocktail 2 in works: These actors to play lead in Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty's film sequel
Good news for Indians: This state to get first Disneyland‑inspired mega theme park, its whopping area is...
Masterstroke by Gautam Adani as Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates, has offered Rs...
Indian army set to receive first 3 Apache AH-64E helicopters in Rs 56910000000 deal with US till...
Abhishek Bachchan puts divorce rumours to rest, says he has 'happy, healthy' family with Aishwarya Rai, calls her 'selfless' for...
'Maharashtra is bigger than politics': Raj Thackeray on reunion with Uddhav Thackeray at 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally
This actress, who played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, was beaten, brutally killed by her son at...; she was...
Jackie Shroff once allegedly tried to kiss THIS 16-year-old actress at a party, was saved by..., they never worked together ever, her name is..
After IAS officer Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC Topper IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks...
Anil Ambani under siege: Targeted witch hunt suspected after SBI classifies Reliance Communications loan as ‘fraud’
Krrish 4 details leaked! Hrithik Roshan to play triple role, Jadoo makes comeback after 23 years, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Rekha and...
Japanese Baba Vanga's prophecy of massive Tsunami on July 5 will come true today? Experts says...
36 pilgrims injured as 5 Amarnath Yatra buses collide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban
How did Priyanka Chopra's mother react to meeting Nick Jonas for first time? Actress says 'she was so mad, she ran to...', then...
Meet actress who struggled to pay school fees, travelled in local trains, now owns bungalow worth Rs 800 crores, charges Rs 12 crore per film, her name is..
This is world's highest railway station, not located in US, UK, Russia, France, Spain, Nepal, Bhutan, it is in...
Bilawal Bhutto makes shocking statement, says Pakistan doesn't know where Masood Azhar is, may be in...
Meet Indian genius, IIT grad who left Rs 1 crore salary job to become an IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR..., now posted at...
Meet Bollywood's popular villain who worked with Salman Khan, became alcoholic, died painfully; no actor came to his funeral; name is..
Viral video: Arbaaz Khan reveals why Salman Khan has strict 'no kiss' policy on screen, says 'Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki...'
Bad news for bankrupt Pakistan, this tech company shuts operations after 25 years, not Google, IBM, Amazon, Meta, Apple, it is...
Good news for commuters, government reduces toll rates on national highways with bridges, tunnels, flyovers, up to...
After 2 decades, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray set to share stage at 'victory' rally today
This country has largest crude oil reserves in the world, not US, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Iran, Qatar, it is...
Video: Bihar's 'thinnest' building with rooms goes viral, shocked netizens call it 'Great wall of China', watch
'Extremely critical...': Actress Tania breaks her silence after her father gets shot at his clinic in Moga
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk makes BIG claim, 'It's time to retire...'
After Operation Sindoor success against Pakistan, Modi govt to make this big move, India, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia may form...
Elon Musk drops BIG hint on launching ‘America Party’ after Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes, Tesla CEO posted...
'Maine gandi baat boli...': Sara Ali Khan requests paps to delete her video, says 'main private...'
Chennai Super Kings' this star cricketer to make acting debut with Tamil film; his name is...
'Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai fell in love during...': Smita Jaykar opens up on actors' affair, says 'both of them had...'
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL set to combine 15 brands to make new company
World Champion D Gukesh wins Rapid title at Grand Chess Tour 2025 Zagreb, Croatia, beats...
Punjabi actress Tania's father shot at his clinic in Moga
Piyush Goyal issues big statement on India-US trade deal, says New Delhi negotiates based on...
Meet Hans Zimmer, was thrown out of 8 schools, won 2 Oscars, set to make Indian cinema debut as Ramayana music composer with AR Rahman
Big tension for China, Pakistan as India to boost domestic drone producing capacity, project worth whopping Rs...
Metro In Dino box office collection day 1: Anurag Basu film takes slow start despite good reviews, earns just Rs...
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul puts India in command amidst Edgbaston DRS drama
DNA TV Show: Hockey India faces heat ahead of first Ind vs Pak sporting clash since Op Sindoor
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes charges at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial late DRS call
Meet man, linked to Virat Kohli, once sold balloons on street, later built company worth over Rs 61,000 crore, he is...
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, breaks Sunil Gavaskar's record; joins Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag in elite list
'You should understand...': Paras Chhabra reveals why Parag Tyagi took pet dog for walk after Shefali Jariwala's death
Watch: Colossal’s genetically modified ‘Dire Wolves’ turn 6 months, show rapid growth
Viral Video: Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali makes controversial gesture towards opponent after loss, walks out without handshake
Nikhil Kamath’s podcast style gets viral parody, watch what made everyone LOL
Not AR Rahman, Pritam, this Indian musician has surpassed Taylor Swift, BTS, Ed Sheeran to become most followed artist on Spotify
PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest honour: 'Accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians'
Piyush Goyal makes BIG statement on India-US trade deal, says, 'Deal is accepted only when...'
Sakshi Dhoni's special post for 'captain cool' MS Dhoni on 15th wedding anniversary goes viral
Salman Khan shares intense, stunning first look of Battle of Galwan; fans say 'box office tabahi loading'
Viral video: Delhi man grooves to 'Aankhein Khuli' during live performance, wins the internet
Bazball brilliance! Jamie Smith smashes joint third-fastest Test century for England, India left reeling at Edgbaston
China issues BIG statement after Kiren Rijiju backs Dalai Lama on succession plans: 'India should...'
Dealing with hot flashes at work? These 6 menopause tips can help
'They have expressed interest...': Former India cricketer hints at Ravindra Jadeja joining Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson heads to CSK
Thyroid symptoms in women: 5 signs of hypothyroidism every woman should know
Meet actor, who took 3 insulin shots in a day, weighed 140 kgs, was told he would die soon due to diabetic stroke, then...
MEA reacts to claims of White House denying Jaishankar's request to meet Trump, says, 'This is..'
Are US' B-2 Spirit stealth bombers missing after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities? Report claims...
Ravindra Jadeja breaches BCCI travel protocol during Edgbaston Test: Will he be punished?
Meet man, who left high-paying job at Goldman Sachs to work as security guard, now owns company worth Rs..., he is...
Meet actress whose father abandoned her, her mother grabbed her earnings, got pregnant without marriage, married to superstar, now divorced, she is now..
Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares the only weight loss diet that truly works: 'It allows you to be...'
Kerala on alert as Nipah virus cases resurface: What is it and what are its symptoms?
Meet man, an advocate who transformed sinking bank into national institution, now valued at Rs 2900000000000, he is...
Shahana Goswami thinks 'it's good' that Diljit Dosanjh is facing backlash for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Aaj pyaar hai, kal gaddar hai' | Exclusive
IND vs ENG: With maiden golden duck, Ben Stokes registers THIS unwanted record in Tests
Uorfi Javed shares screenshots of rape threats, abuses after winning The Traitors: 'Harsh, Purav ko cheating se haraaya'
Delhi-NCR: Massive fire caused by AC blast at Greater Noida apartment, WATCH
CUET-UG 2025 Results: Delhi University provides BIG update on UG admissions, to begin from..., check step-by-step guide on how to register
Massive six-foot crocodile found in Madhya Pradesh village field after heavy rainfall
Sarzameen trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan faces off against Prithviraj Sukumaran, netizens say 'Ibrahim ke dialogues kahan...'
Hansal Mehta slams actors for template promotions for illusion: 'Same 10 questions, same podcasts, same studios'
Viral video: Internet falls in love with baby elephant who avoids stepping on frog, WATCH
Michael Atherton takes brutal dig at Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar after Shubman Gill's double century
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Date, time, live streaming - All you need to know as India hosts its first javelin super show
Himachal Pradesh: 69 dead, dozens missing in two weeks as heavy rains wreak havoc; damages of Rs 700 crore reported
“Engineering Flow into the Future”: Vijay Gurav, the Mind Behind Smarter Assembly Lines
This YouTuber faked his own death to get Rs 4,300 refund..., here’s what happened next
Delhi NCR weather: Heavy rains in parts of national capital, IMD issues yellow alert, predicts light rain till...
Russia-Ukraine War: Hours after Trump-Putin phone call, Russia launches 'one of the worst' attacks on Ukraine
Aamir Khan's first look as Dahaa in Rajinikanth's Coolie sparks mixed reaction: 'He should stop...'
India's biggest flop actor is Karisma, Kareena's brother, started acting when he was 14 months old, still never became star, is now...
'Missed 300': Shubman Gill reveals father's unfiltered message after 269-run masterclass against England
Lahore 1947 actor Rukhsar Rehman talks about 'limited scope' for actor in Bollywood, cites example of Rajkummar Rao: 'Some remain...' | Exclusive
Big trouble for Prada over Rs 1.2 lakh 'Kolhapuri' sandals, know what it is
Who is Karan Kothari? Shanaya Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend who met her in college, runs a startup in..., his father is owner of..
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on reciprocal tariffs, says 'Countries will have to start paying tariffs from...'
SEBI bans Jane Street: How US-based trade firm manipulated index levels through Bank Nifty, Nifty 50 for Rs 43,000 crore profit?
IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women live on TV and online?
Meet Kamla Persad-Bissessar, referred as 'Bihar ki Beti' by PM Modi, her mother was labourer, she is now...
VIRAL
A man earns whopping Rs 69 lakh a year just by 'doing nothing'. Yes, you heard it right, the man, Shoji Morimoto earns without doing anything.
A Japanese man earns whopping Rs 69 lakh a year just by 'doing nothing'. Yes, you heard it right, the man, Shoji Morimoto earns without doing anything. A normal person has to usually work overtime to earn a living, but that's not the case with Morimoto. What is his business idea? His unique job is to offers company to people.
Shoji Morimoto, 41, earns $80,000 just to be present with his client without doing anything, as per earlier reports of January 2025. He began working as a rental person in 2018 and has since been hired more than 4,000 times. His job is very simple, his clients hire him, he shows up, satys with client, and do exactly what they want. He is present with the client without offering any opinion or advice. He do, what is asked for.
This rental services of 'humans' is not new in Japan, people can rent a friend, boyfriend, girlfriend in Japan. These are famous services, as Japanese prefer renting someone, instead of open communication, due to social awkwardness
Shoji Morimoto is hired by many clients, who want him to wait at the finish line of a marathon, sit quietly during a video call while someone cleans their room or just listening someone sharing their bad day experiences.
Earlier, Shoji Morimoto charged between10,000 and 30,000 yen (around ₹5,400 to ₹16,200) for a 2–3 hour session. Now, he let's his clients decide to set the amount and 'pay as they wish' model. He has a good earning with this work, as he receives 1,000 requests every year. Morimoto revealed that 'he enjoys'
Clients hire Morimoto as an emotional support partner, who listens to their dark experiences. He acts as a trusted man, with whom people can share their thoughts. Some hire to replace themselves at work. Some hire him. While people talk to him, to let out different expressions, he only listens to them. He believes that here was "nothing else [he] truly wanted to do," because he is satisfied with these experiences. He believed that there was "nothing else [he] truly wanted to do."