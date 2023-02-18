Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Japanese girl slays viral Tum Tum dance trend, viral video impresses desi internet

A Japanese dancer who frequently posts dance videos grooving to Indian songs, has posted another clip of herself dancing to the song Tum Tum.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Japanese girl slays viral Tum Tum dance trend, viral video impresses desi internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Tum Tum, a viral Tamil song by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, Sri Vardhini, S. Thaman, and Roshini, has taken over social media. Many people are dancing to this song and performing choreography to it. Now, a clip of a Japanese girl grooving to this Tamilian song has caught the attention of social media users. Mayo Japan, a Japanese dancer who frequently posts dance videos grooving to Indian songs, has posted another clip of herself dancing to the song Tum Tum. She can be seen grooving with influencer Jasmin Dangodra. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@jasmindangodra)

Inthe now-viral video, they both match the steps to the song and even lip-sync to it. The duo's adorable dance has captured thousands of viewers' attention, and netizens can't get enough of their performance. "South trend with @mayojapan. Choreographed by @alexbiswokarma___." reads the video caption,

This video was shared on February 17. Since being shared, it has been viewed 58,000 times. Netizens gave big thumps up to the viral dance performance and flooded the comments section with praises and appreciation.

In the Instagram comments section, someone wrote, "Beautiful movements for the most popular Tamil song. I really like your dance." "You dance so gracefully. It's great to see your dance in other languages as well "Added a second Instagram user. A third person commented, "It's adorable. It's great to see you dancing to a Tamil song." "So sweet," another person said. Many other netizens responded with heart and fire emoticons.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.