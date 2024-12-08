In the video shared by Mayo and Kake, the Japanese couple enacted the iconic scene where SRK's character, Rahul, steals a kiss from Anjali, played by Kajol, in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.'

A video featuring a Japanese couple enjoying a Bollywood classic is gaining popularity online. The couple is seen recreating a famous scene from the iconic Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham,' which was released over two decades ago. The film continues to be cherished and revisited by fans, and Mayo and Kake Taku have taken the initiative to reenact one of its iconic scenes.

In the video shared by Mayo and Kake, the Japanese couple enacted the iconic scene where SRK's character, Rahul, steals a kiss from Anjali, played by Kajol, in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.' This moment is characterised by its love, sweetness, and innocence, prompting viewers in romantic relationships to express their delight with "Awww."

The video of the scene's recreation is sure to bring a smile to the face of every viewer this Sunday morning.

In a nod to the original movie scene, Mayo and Kake began their performance with some dialogue. During their conversation, Kake, portraying Rahul, asked Mayo if her father was home. Once he discovered that no one was around, he quickly engaged her in conversation before stealing a kiss.

The video features Kake kissing Mayo while reenacting the scene performed by SRK and Kajol in the Bollywood film. Following the kiss, the footage captures Mayo's blushing reaction as she displays surprise and shyness on camera, reminiscent of Anjali's response.

This video of the Japanese couple recreating one of the charming scenes from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' has gone viral.

Uploaded on November 28, the video has gained over six lakh views on Instagram, along with 31,000 likes. Meanwhile, netizens have commended the duo for their remarkable performance, which closely mirrored the original scene. Many expressed their appreciation by commenting with 'heart' emojis on the viral video.