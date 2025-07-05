Japanese Baba Vanga's prophecy of massive Tsunami on July 5 will come true today? Experts says...

Today is July 5, 2025! On this date, New Baba Vanga's aka Japan's Ryo Tatsuki has predicted a massive Tsunami and earthquake. The real chilling line from her prophecy is “The real disaster will come in July 2025."

Today is July 5, 2025! On this date, New Baba Vanga's aka Japan's Ryo Tatsuki has predicted a massive Tsunami and earthquake. From flights getting cancelled to people avoiding travelling to Japan, this prophecy has created a widespread panic among everyone. Ryo Tatsuki prophecy says, "The ocean near Japan will “boil” and trigger a massive disaster on July 5, 2025". The real chilling line from her prophecy is “The real disaster will come in July 2025."

But will this prophecy come true? Is something big going to happen today? Experts says, NO, as there is no such scientific evidence to prove it and is just a 'hoax'. No major disaster has hit as of now.

Ryo Tatsuki's prophecies

Japan's Ryo Tatsuki, is a manga artist, who is known for her chillingly predictions. She has written a manga book "The Future I Saw", first published in 1999, in which she claims that she sees prophetic dreams and can predict future. This manga is extremely popular as it is believed that many prophecies written in this have came true. She has previously predicted, the death of Princess Diana and the COVID-19 pandemic, 1995 Kobe earthquake and 2011 Tohoku earthquake. The July 5, 2025 prophecy is the most chilling among all her prophecies.

Ryo tatsuki claims that since 1980, she has had recurring dreams about future global events. She started compiling of her dreams in a diary, and later pulished that as her manga, "The Future I Saw". For July 5, 2025 she claimed that she saw signs of mega-tsunami, three times larger than 2011, striking Japan and neighboring countries. She claimed she saw the pacific ocean of Japan bubbling due to underwater volcanic eruption.

Recently, more than 900 small earthquakes have hit the Tokara Island in Southern Japan since late June. This recent occurring can be seen as a warning of a mega-disaster. This has now led to #July5Disaster trending on social media, fueling to the panic and chaos.

Seeing the panic, Ryo tatsuki stepped into this as urged people to remain calm. She said, "“Please act based on expert advice,” and claimed she is not a prophet. Moreover, experts have also debunked the rumours around the disasters and said, "rumor with no scientific proof."

Earthquake and Tsunamis in Japan

Tsunamis are a common phenomenon in Japan. Japan is located on the 'Pacific ring of fire', where several tectonic plates collide frequently. Japanese government reports have warned of a possible megaquake near the Nankai Trough. This through, is a fault line under the sea south of Japan, wher two tectonic plates collide. There are 80% chances of a powerful megaqauke in Japan in next 30 years, possibly killing up to 3 lakh people as per scientist.