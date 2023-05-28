Japanese artist turns leftover bread into a beautiful lamp, viral video impresses netizens

screengrab

New Delhi: A Japanese artisan demonstrates her excellent talent while raising awareness about food waste by transforming unsold bread into gorgeous lamps.

The short video clip, which shows her slicing off the middle of a long loaf and inserting lights while preserving an attractive design, is gaining traction on social media, with fans going wild over the novelty.

People were taken aback by the video. Many others expressed their surprise in the comments section.

Reaction from Instagram users:

"Masterpiece," one Instagram user said. "Amazing," another person said. "I love this," chimed in a third.

About Yukiko Morita

Yukiko Morita is the artist, and she sells a range of bread lamps, such as croissants and baguettes. The brand name "Pampshades" is used to market these items.

Her website sells all of her bread lamps, which range in price from $500 to $15,000 each. She claims these lamps are manufactured from real bread and have an anti-mould coating.

Yukiko Morita's brand also has a YouTube account, and the company's bio explains how it obtained its name. "We're based in Japan. We call our bread lamps, ‘Pampshades.’ It's a play on words. The Japanese word for bread is ‘pan’, so, "pan" + ‘lampshade’ = ‘Pampshade!!" it says. "Pampshades are made from real bread that has been carefully hollowed out and preserved with an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal coating. While Pampshades look delicious, they are not edible," the bio adds.