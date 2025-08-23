Japanese ambassador extends warm welcome to Rajasthan Deputy CM With Matcha, see pics

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 11:31 PM IST

Combining tradition with diplomacy, Japan's Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi welcomed Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari at his residence in New Delhi on Friday, August 22. The Japanese dignitary, dressed in the traditional attire of his native country, extended a warm welcome to the Deputy Chief Minister of the western Indian state.

Keiichi led the Deputy Chief Minister to a room with tatami-mats, adorned with a vertical calligraphy scroll, the ambassador said in a post. In another photo, he is seen making matcha tea for Diya Kumari in this wonderful moment of India-Japan unity.

Japanese ambassador welcomes Rajasthan's deputy CM

The Japanese ambassador to India shared pictures taken with the Rajasthan deputy CM on his official social media handle and wrote, "Welcomed Rajasthan's deputy CM @KumariDiya to my residence and served her freshly whipped #Matka in the spirit of the tea way - Chado. We had a thoughtful conversation on promoting tourism between Japan and Rajasthan. May our cultural ties become even stronger."

 

 

Social media reaction

Internet users appreciated the meeting as the Japanese ambassador to India warmly welcomed the Rajasthan deputy CM at his residence and prepared tea for her, giving a glimpse of his country's culture.

One user wrote, "Sir, I deeply respect you for sharing your cultural way and values ​​with us."

Someone else said, "Living in a Japanese style home in India is truly amazing."

Another one wrote, "Love the super clean and minimal lifestyle."

Wishing both the dignitaries good luck for this initiative, a user wrote, "Good luck to both of you for this initiative. We need more people to people connectivity."

