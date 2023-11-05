Japanese Ambassador enjoys biryani in Lucknow, describes it 'simply the best'

Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, has captured the hearts and appetites of netizens with his unbridled enthusiasm for Indian cuisine. Suzuki's recent social media post, in which he savored the famous Lucknow Biryani, received widespread acclaim

The realm of Indian cuisine, renowned for its myriad of flavors and rich cultural history spanning a millennium, continues to captivate palates worldwide. The allure of Indian food lies in its tantalizing fusion of flavors, vibrant colors, and a fascinating culinary heritage that stretches back a thousand years. It's no wonder that when foreign visitors, be they curious tourists or esteemed dignitaries, set foot in India, they eagerly embrace the opportunity to savor authentic Indian dishes. Hiroshi Suzuki, the distinguished Japanese Ambassador to India, stands as a prime example of this culinary enthusiasm, frequently seen relishing the diverse offerings of Indian gastronomy. Recently, he took to social media to share his latest gastronomic delight - indulging in the delectable Lucknow Biryani during a visit to the city.

Lucknowi Biryani for two days in a row !



Simply the best Biryani I’ve ever had !! pic.twitter.com/5Qj5f8fGFw — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) November 4, 2023

In his post, Ambassador Suzuki exclaimed, "Lucknowi Biryani for two days in a row !Simply the best Biryani I’ve ever had." Lucknowi or Awadhi Biryani, with its tender meat, aromatic spices, and the use of long-grain rice, boasts a flavor profile distinct from its South Indian counterpart. It's a culinary masterpiece often prepared to perfection through the 'Dum Pukht' technique, allowing flavors to intermingle harmoniously and create a delightful balance on the palate.

The Ambassador's post triggered a wave of enthusiasm across the internet, with numerous netizens commending his genuine interest in Indian culture. Inevitably, the debate over India's best biryani ensued. One comment praised the Ambassador's embrace of local cultures, stating, "It's amazing to see how the Japanese immerse themselves in local cultures... we love you guys." Another lauded his choice, exclaiming, "Great choice, Ambassador... it's absolutely delicious." A third encouraged him to explore the diverse biryani offerings of different Indian states, saying, "Each Indian state has its own variation of Biryani... you should try them all."

Remarkably, Ambassador Suzuki's love for Indian cuisine has made him a social media sensation since his arrival in India last year. Videos capturing the 61-year-old diplomat relishing Indian delicacies have gone viral on multiple occasions. Most recently, he ventured to one of New Delhi's iconic locales, Sarojini Nagar, renowned for its bustling street markets and delectable street foods. Accompanied by his wife, Eiko Suzuki, and Mayo, a Japanese YouTuber fluent in Hindi, the Ambassador savored popular street food items such as Aloo Tikki, further endearing himself to food enthusiasts in India.