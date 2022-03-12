Ponytails 'sexually excite' boys? Japan schools enforce bizarre ban

Bizarre at may seem, Japanese schools have banned ponytails and girls are only allowed to wear underwear that is white in colour. Reason - the ‘nape of women’s necks’ made male students ‘sexually excited’.

Yes, you read that right!

The ponytail ban in Japanese schools is part of the larger culture of ‘buraku kosoku’ – harsh rules – that bind the school-going youth.

Former middle school teacher Motoki Sugiyama told Vice: ‘They’re worried boys will look at girls, which is similar to the reasoning behind upholding a white-only underwear color rule.

‘I’ve always criticised these rules, but because there’s such a lack of criticism and it’s become so normalised, students have no choice but to accept them. He taught in the Shizuoka area for 11 years in five different schools and said they had all banned ponytails.

A survey in the Fukuoka area of the country in 2020 said one in 10 schools had disallowed the hairstyle in case the ‘nape of women’s necks’ made male students ‘sexually excited’.

Read | Hijab Row: Prohibitory orders in and around Bengaluru schools, colleges till March 22

Other rules enforced by Japanese schools are regarding the colour of children’s socks, skirt length and even the shape of their eyebrows.

They are also not allowed to dye their hair, and if it is anything other than ‘black or straight’, they must reportedly prove it is their natural hair colour or style.

With some schools allowing shorter hairstyles which would show the nape of the neck like a ponytail anyway, there is a contradiction of sorts.