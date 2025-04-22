Ryo Tatsuki, a Japanese manga artist known for her past predictions, has warned of a massive disaster in July 2025 based on her dreams. Her prophecy has sparked a mix of reactions online, ranging from concern to memes and skepticism.

A 70-year-old manga artist, Ryo Tatsuki, is becoming famous for her accurate premonitions, with one ominous forecast still to come: a devastating tsunami in July 2025.

Tatsuki, known for her 1999 manga 'The Future That I Saw,' documented dreams that she says foretold real-world catastrophes. Now, internet users are studying her work as a chilling new prophecy approaches.

The manga gained attention again after predicting major events like the 1995 Kobe earthquake and the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami. The book's chapter, “March 2011 Great Disaster Comes,” mirrors the timing and scale of the real catastrophe that struck on March 11 of that year.

As reported by Mashable, Tatsuki’s dream journal also mentioned the deaths of Princess Diana and Freddie Mercury, and curiously pointed to a mysterious virus peaking in 2020 — which many now interpret as a warning about the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the manga, the virus might even return a decade later.

What Baba Vanga has predicted?

In the full version of The Future That I Saw, Tatsuki provides details of a nightmare involving a massive tsunami — far larger than anything Japan has ever faced. Her vision describes “the ocean south of Japan boiling” with “giant bubbles” rising in a diamond-shaped zone connecting the Northern Mariana Islands, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Japan.

Given Japan’s location on the seismically volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, some are taking her words seriously — at least more seriously than they would a typical comic book prediction. Followers of Tatsuki’s work have expressed concern online, while skeptics remain doubtful, calling for scientific evidence rather than anecdotal predictions.

“The tsunami is three times bigger than the one in 2011,” she wrote in the manga, which some fans now refer to as a “prophetic comic strip.”

Online, the prophecy has triggered diverse reactions, from preparations for disaster to sarcastic humor. Some users have humorously compared her to the "Japanese Baba Vanga," while others have jokingly called The Future That I Saw “The Simpsons of manga.” One user even quipped, “Her diary is the real Death Note.”

However, experts and skeptics are advising caution. One post stated, “She might be a visionary, but earthquakes aren’t made of ink and dreams. Let’s stick to science and seismology.” Tatsuki has largely remained silent amidst the attention, but the renewed interest in her work is undeniable.