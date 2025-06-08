Tatsuki has warned of a dangerous virus, like COVID-19, expected to emerge in 2030, potentially leading to thousands of deaths across the world.

The ongoing threat of COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China in 2020, continues to resurface with a gradual increase in cases globally, including in India. Concurrently, Ryo Tatsuki, a former Japanese manga artist, is attracting renewed global attention—not for her comics, but for her scary prediction. She is also famous as the Japanese Baba Vanga, as most of her earlier predictions were accurate. She has made accurate disaster predictions since the 1980s. Ryo, who records these predictions after vivid dreams, made a prediction that has scared the world.

According to Ryo, another deadly virus like Covid-19 will kill thousands of people across the world. Notably, millions of people have lost their lives around the world; in such a situation, the talk of a new deadly virus knocking at the door after a few years has scared people. The accuracy of predictions made by Nostradamus and Baba Vanga is widely recognised, and now, attention is turning to Ryo Tatsuki, whose forecasts have also proven to be correct.

Tatsuki has warned of a dangerous virus, like COVID-19, expected to emerge in 2030, potentially leading to thousands of deaths across the world. It's worth noting that Ryo previously predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused widespread devastation and resulted in millions of fatalities worldwide.

The accuracy of Ryo Tatsuki's predictions has been showcased through several significant events. These include the COVID-19 pandemic, the deaths of Freddie Mercury and Princess Diana, and the major 2011 Kobe earthquake.

Ryo Tatsuki had predicted about COVID-19 outbreak in her 1999 book, ‘The Future as I See It.’ She had foreseen the peak of an unknown virus in 2020, which proved to be accurate. Moreover, Ryo also provided a prediction regarding the end of the pandemic.

She has also predicted the emergence of a new and even more destructive virus in 2030. According to the prediction, this new virus could potentially lead to a significant loss of life.

In her book, “The Future as I See It,” Ryo Tatsuki predicted a major earthquake in Japan in July 2025, which could result in substantial damage and a devastating tsunami. Additionally, Tatsuki mentions a virus more dangerous than the coronavirus. However, Japanese authorities have dismissed these predictions as unfounded and lacking scientific evidence, advising the public to disregard these rumours.