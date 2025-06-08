VIRAL
Tatsuki has warned of a dangerous virus, like COVID-19, expected to emerge in 2030, potentially leading to thousands of deaths across the world.
The ongoing threat of COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China in 2020, continues to resurface with a gradual increase in cases globally, including in India. Concurrently, Ryo Tatsuki, a former Japanese manga artist, is attracting renewed global attention—not for her comics, but for her scary prediction. She is also famous as the Japanese Baba Vanga, as most of her earlier predictions were accurate. She has made accurate disaster predictions since the 1980s. Ryo, who records these predictions after vivid dreams, made a prediction that has scared the world.
According to Ryo, another deadly virus like Covid-19 will kill thousands of people across the world. Notably, millions of people have lost their lives around the world; in such a situation, the talk of a new deadly virus knocking at the door after a few years has scared people. The accuracy of predictions made by Nostradamus and Baba Vanga is widely recognised, and now, attention is turning to Ryo Tatsuki, whose forecasts have also proven to be correct.
Tatsuki has warned of a dangerous virus, like COVID-19, expected to emerge in 2030, potentially leading to thousands of deaths across the world. It's worth noting that Ryo previously predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused widespread devastation and resulted in millions of fatalities worldwide.
The accuracy of Ryo Tatsuki's predictions has been showcased through several significant events. These include the COVID-19 pandemic, the deaths of Freddie Mercury and Princess Diana, and the major 2011 Kobe earthquake.
Ryo Tatsuki had predicted about COVID-19 outbreak in her 1999 book, ‘The Future as I See It.’ She had foreseen the peak of an unknown virus in 2020, which proved to be accurate. Moreover, Ryo also provided a prediction regarding the end of the pandemic.
She has also predicted the emergence of a new and even more destructive virus in 2030. According to the prediction, this new virus could potentially lead to a significant loss of life.
In her book, “The Future as I See It,” Ryo Tatsuki predicted a major earthquake in Japan in July 2025, which could result in substantial damage and a devastating tsunami. Additionally, Tatsuki mentions a virus more dangerous than the coronavirus. However, Japanese authorities have dismissed these predictions as unfounded and lacking scientific evidence, advising the public to disregard these rumours.
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step, Reliance gives Rs 700 crore order to THIS company, company is...
Non only Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer turned expensive players of IPL 2025, THIS star cricketer was paid Rs 107500000 for bowling 3 overs, he is...
Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's row, Sonali Bendre says she kept working till she delivered her child: 'I don't know...'
Who is Al-Qaeda leader Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki and why did he issue big threat to Donald Trump, Elon Musk? Reason is...
Big trouble for Pakistan, after suspending Indus water treaty, India now plans to punish Islamabad by..., will build 200 km...
Ukraine shoots down Russia's Su-35 fighter jet, leaves Putin in deep shock due to...
Japan’s ‘Baba Vanga’, who predicted COVID -19, warns of another mega virus, claims it can kill thousands, this virus is...
Meet man, IIT-JEE topper, who scoring 360 out of 360, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, now working as…
Meet woman, who left her medical profession to crack UPSC, secured AIR 9 in third attempt, but could not become IAS, she now works as..., her name is...
Meet DJ AJ Arjun Shah, famous DJ who also played at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, is now going viral for...
Josh Hazlewood exudes confidence ahead of WTC Final match against South Africa, says 'my numbers over last two years...'
Vijay Mallya who was once known as 'king of good times', know how much property is left with him after recovery of Rs 14000 crore
Meet man who took inspiration from foreign brands, built his own company, now owns business worth Rs 8000000000, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday have also..., his name is...
US Vice-President JD Vance makes BIG statement amid Trump-Musk feud, says, ‘If Elon chilled out...'
Meet Raj Shamani, who once had problem in public speaking, is now one of India’s most famous podcaster, recently interviewed Vijay Mallya, his net worth is Rs...
Federal govt will step in, says Donald Trump amid tensions in Los Angeles over immigration operations
Thug Life box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film sees little growth; collects Rs 30 crore
India is largest producer of this product in world, still lagging behind in this list, Mukesh Ambani can change the game by...
Chenab railway bridge a boost for Kashmir but big loss for Jammu? Traders urge PM Modi to...
Manipur government imposes curfew, internet suspension in five valley districts
Who is Miguel Uribe? Colombian presidential candidate who was shot at in assassination attempt in Bogota
'If India flogged 5-0...': Former Australia captain makes huge claim on Virat Kohli's Test retirement before England tour
Meet man who got inspired by foreign brands to start his own business, now owns empire worth Rs 8000000000, signed Kareena Kapoor as...
'Simply majestic': Viral video shows tiger making massive leap across stream in Sundarbans
Meet man who once ran Rs 188742 crore company, it's now worth 'zero' due to...; not Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya, he is...
Viral video: Kerala vlogger faces backlash for applying sindoor to foreign woman
Meet IAS Ruchika Chauhan, first woman DC of this district, led key initiatives, her UPSC AIR was...; she is from...
VIDEO: Helicopter on way to Kedarnath crashlands on highway within minutes of takeoff, crushes car
Donald Trump issues another BIG warning to Elon Musk, says Tesla boss could face 'serious consequences' if...
DNA TV Show: How Europe is heavily dependent on Israel for defence
Housefull 5 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark in two days, shows solid growth on Saturday, earns...
'If you are in form...': Gautam Gambhir makes fresh claim on Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India Test squad for England tour
This girl with Aishwarya Rai grew up as highest-paid TV star, worked with Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, her ex-husband got married thrice, she is...
Roland Garros 2025: Coco Gauff stuns world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka to win maiden French Open title, gets prize money of Rs....
Pakistan gives massive 500% salary hike to NA Speaker, Senate Chairman, month after securing USD 1 billion package from...
Women in this country are paying Rs 600 for five-minute hugs from men, here's why
Viral video: Delhi woman books 180-metre ride to escape street dogs, netizens say 'technologia'
Meet IAS Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother, who cracked UPSC herself, served as IES officer, later retired early due to...
Cristiano Ronaldo ex-bodyguard breaks silence on working for five-time Ballon d'Or winner and how much he was paid per day
'She finally did it': Viral video shows instructor helping scared tourist with bungee jumping in Rishikesh
BIG relief for Narayana Murthy's Infosys in Rs 32400 crore GST case, IT firm receives...
Are pickles healthy? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals the truth
'India, Australia and England are bearing burden....': Marnus Labuschagne's big statement ahead of WTC final vs South Africa
Setback for Byju Raveendran as NCLAT rejects Byju's appeal to raise...; amid legal tussle with...
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Shimla after health deteriorates
Nagarjuna welcomes daughter-in-law Zainab Ravdjee to the family, pens emotional note with photos from Akhil Akkineni's wedding ceremony
Bengaluru Stampede: KSCA secretary, treasurer resign citing 'moral responsibility' for 11 deaths during RCB victory parade
Sonali Bendre admits she didn't like Salman Khan during Hum Saath Saath Hain, reveals he would make faces during...: 'You will hate him'
Good news for Infosys employees as Narayana Murthy's IT firm launches cash reward policy for...
'This is true gratitude': Viral video shows baby elephant thanking rescuers after being pulled from mud
SHOCKING: Man beheads wife on suspicion of extramarital affair, what he does next will shock you
Elon Musk's Starlink launch in India: What it means for internet access as world's richest man takes on Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel
Shahid Afridi dies? What's the truth behind viral video of star Pakistan cricketer
Why Malaika Arora starts her day with ghee? Know why you should too
Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi's claims of rigging in 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, calls them 'absolutely absurd'
Meet sister duo, who started their business during Covid with just Rs 1 lakh, now their fashion brand becomes worth Rs…; they are from...
'Woh comedian jisse hero darta tha': This star used to sell eggs on streets, worked as driver, junior artist, later gave Amitabh Bachchan.., his name is..
Meet Indian billionaire who has mines in Zambia, South Africa, now plans to buy diamond giant, his net worth is Rs...
'The obsession he has for...': Sai Sudharsan opens up on learning from Virat Kohli ahead of India's tour of England
'A golden era': This top CEO predicts AI-powered humans will begin to 'colonise' the galaxy in just...
This was Sanjay Kapoor's only romantic film that became superhit, competed with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Karan Arjun, made for Rs 4 crore, it earned Rs..
World's richest man Elon Musk deletes 'shocking allegation' post about Donald Trump amid ongoing 'X war' with him
'We practice policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expect our partners to...': EAM S Jaishankar to UK Foreign Minister
Meet actress who made debut at 17, became overnight star, worked with Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, quit acting at 25 to..., her name is..
'I can get married four times': Meet actress who had two divorces, did B-grade films, Shah Rukh Khan recommended her for...
Shreyas Iyer in line to lead Team India after IPL 2025 success? Report makes BIG claim
India sees sharp fall in extreme poverty in 11 years, number dips to…, world bank says…
After leaving Spirit, Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's magnum opus AA26xA6; netizens say 'Vanga toh ro raha hoga'
Ex-Australian captain opens up on Indian cricket team's transition from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, ahead of England tour, says 'India will replace the skill side...'
Meet woman, maths graduate who applied for government job three years ago, became Postwoman, is now going viral for..., her name is…
Two young boys' soulful rendition of Ghulam Ali's iconic ghazal ‘Chupke Chupke Raat Din’ has left internet in awe, watch viral video
Viral Video: Couple celebrates kid's birthday aboard Kashmir's first-ever Vande Bharat train, says, 'We made this plan because...'
Meet man who studied at IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, cleared UPSC CSE, worked for Indian Civil Services, then became a monk to..., his name is..
Amitabh Bachchan told this to Aamir Khan for not releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'Why aren’t you...'
400 drones and 40 missiles: Russia launches largest air attack against Ukraine
Meet IIT-JEE Advanced topper who scored 469 marks out of 540, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1 but left after 2 years due to...
Fan cuts his wrist to apply 'blood tilak' on Virat Kohli's poster after RCB wins their maiden IPL trophy, viral video sparks debate online
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'It could have gone nuclear...'
Akash Chopra picks his Playing XI of uncapped players from IPL 2025 | Watch video
What is deadly ‘dusting challenge’, viral social media trend linked with 19-year-old girl's death
This film, made for Rs 16 crore, was shot in just 35 days, had no superstars, still made 283% profit at box office, earned Rs..., movie is..
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's inter-caste marriage saw objection from this person, it's not their fathers but...
Canada PM Carney shares why India's presence at G7 meeting 'makes sense', says ‘India is fifth…’
Mukesh Ambani makes grand gesture, donates Rs 1510000000 to this institute for..., he is their...
Meet actress, once India's highest paid star, who shares special connection with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani due to..., her name is..
Meet IAS officer, studied at IIT, IIM, left high-paying job in London to crack UPSC exam, her AIR was..., she is...
Bad news for old car owners as Delhi to allow only ... vehicles to enter from…, know details here
Amid Trump-Musk feud, Russia makes BIG offer to Tesla boss, says...
Novak Djokovic to retire after semi-final exit in French Open 2025? Find it out here
OTT's biggest blockbuster film earned over Rs 1000 crore at box office, then trended on Netflix in 57 countries for weeks, movie is..., lead actors are..
Meet actress who made debut at 42, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, still never became a star, her daughter is Shah Rukh Khan's..
Not Pakistan, THIS country is the biggest debtor with a debt of Rs...; India, China rank...
Pinaki Mishra, husband of Mahua Moitra, is nearly 40 times richer than TMC MP, their net worth is Rs...
BIG blow to Pakistan as US lawmaker gives Bilawal Bhutto stern warning against terrorism, recalls slain journalist Daniel Pearl: 'His family still...'
Parle-G biscuit worth Rs 5 in India sells for Rs 2300 in THIS country, know why
BIZARRE! After 70 years of live-in, 95-year-old man marries partner in unique ceremony in this state, reason was...
Meet actress who was rejected by Dharmendra and Govinda's mother as daughter-in-law, then became second wife of..., her name is..
Filmmaker Manish Gupta booked for allegedly stabbing driver with kitchen knife for...
After losing in IPL 2025 Final, Yuzvendra Chahal pens emotional note on Punjab Kings' journey
Thug Life box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan film sees huge 50% drop amid negative reviews, earns just Rs...