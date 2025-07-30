Japan, Russia Tsunami: 'Japanese Baba Vanga' had predicted huge disaster for Japan in July 2025, what else did she predict?

Tatsuki has gained notoriety for allegedly predicting several major global events, including the 1995 Kobe earthquake, the 2011 Tōhoku tsunami, the COVID‑19 outbreak, and the deaths of celebrities such as Freddie Mercury and Princess Diana.

One of the strongest earthquakes jolted Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, causing a tsunami reaching heights of up to 4 meters (13 feet), damaging structures, and leading to evacuation alerts in various locations in Japan and the United States. The massive 8.7-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Kamchatka Peninsula, causing significant concern across the Pacific basin.

Following tsunami alerts in Japan, social media users have revived a striking prophecy made by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki. Dubbed as the 'New Baba Vanga', Tatsuki had foretold a major disaster in Japan during July 2025, a prediction that has reportedly already caused some travellers to cancel trips to the country. The forecast was published in a 2021 reprint of her 1999 manga The Future I Saw, which warned of a devastating event expected to occur on July 5, 2025.

In her manga, Tatsuki reportedly depicted a massive underwater fault line forming between Japan and the Philippines, triggering a tsunami said to be "three times more powerful than the 2011 Tōhoku disaster." Imagery circulating online also includes descriptions of boiling sea water, prompting speculation that she may have anticipated the powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near Russia on July 30, 2025.

Despite the online frenzy, former Miyagi governor Yoshihiro Murai dismissed the concerns as baseless and urged the public not to give in to panic: “There is no scientific basis… I encourage tourists not to cancel their plans based on rumors.”

Tatsuki has gained notoriety for allegedly predicting several major global events, including the 1995 Kobe earthquake, the 2011 Tōhoku tsunami, the COVID‑19 outbreak, and the deaths of celebrities such as Freddie Mercury and Princess Diana.

Who is the 'New Baba Vanga'?

Known as 'New Baba Vanga', Ryo Tatsuki grabbed eyeballs after she published her book called 'The Future I Saw', featuring her handwritten predictions. According to her followers, she had predicted major events like hte death of Princess Diana, the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now a mega tsunami to hit Japan on July 5, 2025. As per a report by ABP News, Tatsuki had stopped making predictions after 2025, claiming that her "visions" had come to an abrupt end.