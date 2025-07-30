Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

Param Sundari new release date announced: Amid Saiyaara's massive success, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film will now arrive in theatres on...

Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into Sindh river, rescue operation underway

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau dating Katy Perry? Photos of the two enjoying dinner in Montreal go viral

India issues BIG statement on Israel-Palestine at UN, supports two-state solution, says, 'actionable steps...'

When will tsunami arrive in Hawaii, California, Washington and other areas?

Japan, Russia Tsunami: 'Japanese Baba Vanga' had predicted huge disaster for Japan in July 2025, what else did she predict?

Prakash Raj appears before ED in connection with betting app case

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who studied with Microsoft's Satya Nadella, now set to become first Indian CEO of THIS US manufacturing giant, his net worth is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sixth-worst earthquake hit Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

Param Sundari new release date announced: Amid Saiyaara's massive success, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film will now arrive in theatres on...

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari new release date announced

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

HomeViral

VIRAL

Japan, Russia Tsunami: 'Japanese Baba Vanga' had predicted huge disaster for Japan in July 2025, what else did she predict?

Tatsuki has gained notoriety for allegedly predicting several major global events, including the 1995 Kobe earthquake, the 2011 Tōhoku tsunami, the COVID‑19 outbreak, and the deaths of celebrities such as Freddie Mercury and Princess Diana.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Japan, Russia Tsunami: 'Japanese Baba Vanga' had predicted huge disaster for Japan in July 2025, what else did she predict?

TRENDING NOW

One of the strongest earthquakes jolted Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, causing a tsunami reaching heights of up to 4 meters (13 feet), damaging structures, and leading to evacuation alerts in various locations in Japan and the United States. The massive 8.7-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Kamchatka Peninsula, causing significant concern across the Pacific basin.

Following tsunami alerts in Japan, social media users have revived a striking prophecy made by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki. Dubbed as the 'New Baba Vanga', Tatsuki had foretold a major disaster in Japan during July 2025, a prediction that has reportedly already caused some travellers to cancel trips to the country. The forecast was published in a 2021 reprint of her 1999 manga The Future I Saw, which warned of a devastating event expected to occur on July 5, 2025.

In her manga, Tatsuki reportedly depicted a massive underwater fault line forming between Japan and the Philippines, triggering a tsunami said to be "three times more powerful than the 2011 Tōhoku disaster." Imagery circulating online also includes descriptions of boiling sea water, prompting speculation that she may have anticipated the powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near Russia on July 30, 2025.

Despite the online frenzy, former Miyagi governor Yoshihiro Murai dismissed the concerns as baseless and urged the public not to give in to panic: “There is no scientific basis… I encourage tourists not to cancel their plans based on rumors.”

Tatsuki has gained notoriety for allegedly predicting several major global events, including the 1995 Kobe earthquake, the 2011 Tōhoku tsunami, the COVID‑19 outbreak, and the deaths of celebrities such as Freddie Mercury and Princess Diana.

Who is the 'New Baba Vanga'?

Known as 'New Baba Vanga', Ryo Tatsuki grabbed eyeballs after she published her book called 'The Future I Saw', featuring her handwritten predictions. According to her followers, she had predicted major events like hte death of Princess Diana, the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now a mega tsunami to hit Japan on July 5, 2025.  As per a report by ABP News, Tatsuki had stopped making predictions after 2025, claiming that her "visions" had come to an abrupt end. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonu Nigam trips as fan tries to take selfie, his hilarious reaction goes viral: Watch video
Sonu Nigam trips as fan tries to take selfie, his hilarious reaction goes viral
NASA-ISRO mission: NISAR satellite set for launch today from Sriharikota check time, other details here
NASA-ISRO mission: NISAR satellite to launch today from Sriharikota
Do Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan and Samaira have share in Sunjay Kapoor's massive estate? Here's the truth
Do Karisma Kapoor, Kiaan and Samaira have share in Sunjay Kapoor's massive estat
Meet actor who gave 13 back-to-back flop films, was banned by film industry after..., his name is..., net worth is..
Meet actor who gave 13 back-to-back flop films, was banned by film industry...
Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?
Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE