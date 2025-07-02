Japan Airlines flight plunges 26000 ft, passengers say, 'Thought we were...'

A Japan Airlines flight from Shanghai to Tokyo made an emergency landing after dropping 26,000 feet mid-air due to cabin pressure loss, but all 191 onboard survived.

A Japan Airlines flight from Shanghai to Tokyo gave passengers a terrifying experience after it suddenly dropped nearly 26,000 feet in less than 10 minutes. The incident happened mid-air when the Boeing 737 aircraft faced a mechanical issue, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing in Japan. The flight was operated by Spring Japan, a low-cost airline and subsidiary of Japan Airlines, under a code-share agreement. According to reports from the South China Morning Post, the plane made an emergency landing at Kansai Airport on Monday after the flight crew received a warning about a drop in cabin pressure.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism confirmed that the aircraft fell from 11,000 metres (around 36,000 feet) to 3,000 metres (around 9,800 feet) in under 10 minutes. During this sudden descent, oxygen masks automatically dropped from the ceiling, and passengers were asked to wear them immediately.

Fortunately, all 191 passengers and crew members onboard survived without any physical injuries. To assist those affected, the airline offered 15,000 yen (about $104) for transport expenses and arranged overnight accommodation.

Passengers described the incident as extremely frightening. One traveller told the Associated Press that they heard a muffled boom before the oxygen masks suddenly dropped. A flight attendant, in tears, was seen shouting and urging everyone to put on their masks due to a malfunction.

Another passenger said they woke up to the sight of falling oxygen masks and felt like crying. The fear was so intense that one person even wrote their will during the descent, sharing important details like insurance information and bank PINs. After landing safely, a passenger shared online, “My body is still here, but my soul hasn’t caught up. My legs are still shaking.”

Authorities have launched an investigation to find out what caused the sudden loss of cabin pressure. Despite the fear and panic, all passengers are safe, and many are now reflecting on the value of life after such a life-threatening moment in the skies.