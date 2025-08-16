Janmashtami 2025: 7 favourite bhog items of Lord Krishna to offer for divine blessings

Today is Krishna Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, marked with devotion, fasting, and special bhogs. Among the divine Chappan Bhog, seven favorite offerings hold special significance, believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and joy when offered with pure devotion.

Today is Krishna Janmashtami, celebrating the divine birth of Laddu Gopal. Devotees usually offer the grand Chappan Bhog of 56 food items, but since preparing all is not possible for everyone, offering seven of Krishna’s favourite bhogs is considered equally auspicious. With pure devotion, these offerings are believed to bring the same blessings, joy, and prosperity as the complete Chappan Bhog.

Makhan Mishri Prasad

Everyone knows how much Kanha loves butter. That’s why you must include it in Janmashtami prasad. Offer freshly made white butter at home, along with some sugar candy, to your Krishna Lala.

Offer Lord Krishna with nuts and mewa

You can also offer dry fruits to Laddu Gopal. Use five or even sixty types of nuts as bhog. Along with this, you can prepare Mewa Pag, Mewa Barfi, or Laddoo for the offering.

Offer coriander panjiri

On Janmashtami, offering coriander panjiri to Lord Krishna is considered very auspicious. It is specially prepared for this day by roasting and grinding coriander seeds, then mixing them with sugar and dry fruits to make the prasad.

Prepare Panchamrit

On Janmashtami, preparing Panchamrit is considered essential. It is made with five ingredients – cow’s milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar. You can also add Tulsi leaves, as they are very dear to Lord Krishna.

Bhog of honey to Laddu Gopal

When a child is born, grandmothers often give the baby a taste of honey first. Since Lord Krishna was born on Janmashtami, it is believed that offering honey to him at midnight after his birth is very important.

Offer a cucumber to Krishna

On Janmashtami, offering a cucumber to Lord Krishna is considered very auspicious. Devotees believe that those who make this offering receive His blessings. Many people also celebrate Krishna’s birth at midnight by cutting a cucumber, symbolising His arrival.

Include Tulsi in Bhog

Tulsi is very dear to Lord Krishna, and every offering is considered incomplete without it. That’s why you should always add Tulsi leaves to whatever you offer. However, it is not considered auspicious to pluck Tulsi leaves on Janmashtami, so they should be collected a day earlier.

