Janmashtami 2022: Elderly woman participates in Dahi Handi in viral clip, Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi tweets video

Dahi Handi

This week, Janamasthmi celebrations in Maharashtra were celebrated with Dahi Handi events, in which people build human pyramids to smash earthen pots with butter or dahi. Stories about Lord Krishna have been passed down from one generation to another and refer to him as "Makhan Chor," or the one who stole butter.



Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted a video on Twitter that featured an elderly woman climbing the human pyramid among the many colorful images and videos from throughout Maharashtra. In the video, a woman wearing an orange sari successfully reaches the pot hung at a height. The video shows the energy of an all-female human pyramid.



“Age is only a number we count until we’re old enough to know it doesn’t count ~ Katrina Mayer. This video proves that! #DahiHandifestival is truly all-encompassing. (sic)”, the Sena MP wrote in a tweet.

Age is only a number we count until we’re old enough to know it doesn’t

count Katrina Mayer



— Pr (@priyankac19) August 20, 2022

Businessman Harsh Goenka also uploaded a video of a Dahi Handi event from Mumbai, which is another inspiring clip. He shared a video of some of the visually challenged students at Victoria Memorial School for the Blind participating in the celebration, writing, “On the occasion of #Janmashtami, this ‘Dahi handi’ is performed by the visually impaired children of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, a school where my wife works".



Maharashtrian Dahi Handi



After two years, Maharashtra had Dahi Handi celebrations without any limitations amid the pandemic. Around 2,500 police officers were stationed in Pune, and there were significant arrangements in other regions of the state as well.



With Team Uddhav Thackeray and Team Eknath Shinde organising events, the Sena vs. Sena split intensified.



A few weeks after Shinde's uprising, the Uddhav government collapsed. For the Sena symbol, both teams are currently in a battle.