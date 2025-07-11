THIS is world's most expensive luxury bag, sold for Rs 867140360, not Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, owned by THIS popular actress

This luxury bag, has drew a lot of attention in the luxury world. The black leather bag, created 40 years ago, has been the symbol of luxury and wealth.

The very first Jane Birkin's Hermes bag, has drew a lot of attention in the luxury world. The black leather bag, created 40 years ago, has been the symbol of luxury and wealth. The OG Hermes handbag, once worn by the singer and actor, has been sold for a whopping amount of $10.1 million in an auction held at Sotheby's in Paris.

In the auction, the bidding for the prototype of the bag opened at a jaw dropping €1m. Within 10 minutes of prolonged bidding battle between 9 collectors, the price went up to $3 million, then finally it was sold for $10.1 million. The winner was a private collector from Japan, as announced by Sotheby's.

The protype has now become the most valuable luxury item ever sold in auction in Europe. It has been crowned as the world's second-most valuable item sold in an auction. The first place has been taken by a pair of ruby red slippers worn in the The Wizard of Oz, which was sold for $32.5m (£24m) in an auction in 2024.

Creation of OG Birkin bag

The bag was created, 40 years ago, after a meeting between Jane Birkin, British-born actor with a successful career in French films, and Jean-Louis Dumas, then-chief executive of the Hermès fashion house in a Paris to London flight. Later, Jean-Louis Dumas specifically created a bag for her, after she told Dumas that she couldn’t find a bag big enough for her needs.

About the Birkin's bag

The OG Hermes bag has became an item of elite social. The black leather bag has initials JB, shoulder strap, and gold plate rings. Birkin bag is an item of scarcity and is very expensive, which sells for between $20,000 and $30,000. It is not sold online and is a limited edition. The bag has became an item of elite social, and customers are usually in a waiting list to won it.