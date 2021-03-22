'Janata Curfew' Anniversary: Hilarious memes flood twitter to mark the day

Today as India completes one year to the 14-hour-long 'Janata Curfew' that was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, 2020, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Indians are remembering the day in their own style.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 14-hour-long 'Janata Curfew', that was seen as a way to prepare Indian citizens for an unprecedented lockdown. Modi had urged people to bang pots and pans with their 'taali bajao, thaali bajao', to honour our essential services workers as a show of gratitude.

Back then, urging citizens to observe 'Janta Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm, PM Modi in his speech had said, " Today, I seek some more cooperation from every citizen. It is Janta Curfew, a curfew for the people and imposed by the people themselves."

Responding to the call by the Prime Minister, citizens clapped their hands and rang bells at 5 pm to thank doctors and professionals of other essential services for their selfless services during the pandemic. Indians stood in balconies, windows, and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, banged plates and pans to salute those participating in the war against coronavirus.

One year on, the country is again reeling under a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases and as per the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 46,951 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, of which 30,535 cases were reported in Maharashtra and 2,644 cases in Punjab.

Monday, on the first anniversary of 'Janta Curfew', Indians are remembering the day and sharing their memories on Twitter, along with hilarious memes and jokes. Here are some of the jokes that will surely make you laugh even when corona scare looms large.

A Twitter user wrote, People to corona on 22/3/2020 22/3/2021

One Twitter user wrote, "Me and my Bois screaming during #JanataCurfew on the balcony"

Another user wrote, "Me waiting for the experts who said coronavirus chain will break in 24 hours if we impose one-day lockdown with tears of joy

#JanataCurfew #Anniversary Me waiting for the experts who said Corona virus chain will break in 24 hours if we impose one day lockdown #lockdown pic.twitter.com/fwyZqU8blU — Pankaj Shrimali (@Puntershrimali) March 22, 2021

One user shared a video - Go Corona Go writing, " This day that year. 1st Anniversary of Janata Curfew"

Corona Go This day that year. 1st Anniversary of Janata Curfew.#22March#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/ciaXAnYAEs — Proud Sanatani Kashyap (@kashyapbabakkc) March 22, 2021

"Happy First Anniversary of the Taali-Thali day," wrote another user.

Happy First Anniversary of the Taali-Thali day. #JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/tNXVQAOsW8 — Shaurya D Joshi (@ShauryaDJoshi) March 22, 2021

In the one year since the Janata Curfew, a 21-day lockdown was imposed. By April 14, the Centre extends lockdown till May 3. All states and the Union Territories of India (except Dadar Nagar Haveli and Sikkim) reported at least one case of COVID-19.