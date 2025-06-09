In 1896, Tata envisioned a science university to benefit India, creating an endowment in 1898. The Government of India chose Bengaluru as the location, where the Maharaja of Mysore donated over 370 acres of land.

The Indian Institute of Technology is one of the world's leading educational institutions, attracting top JEE and JEE Advanced performers. However, some students opt not to join IITs, instead preferring admission to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), a renowned institution conceived by Jamsetji Nussarwanji Tata. Founded in 1909 through collaborative efforts between Tata, the Government of India, and the Maharaja of Mysore, IISc has established itself as a premier research institute.

In 1896, Tata envisioned a science university to benefit India, creating an endowment in 1898. The Government of India chose Bengaluru as the location, where the Maharaja of Mysore donated over 370 acres of land. The Institute was formally established in 1909, with the foundation stone laid the same year the first batch of students began their studies, marking the beginning of this esteemed institution.

However, Jamsetji Tata passed away in 1904, before the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) came into being. The institute was established in 1909 through a vesting order by the Indian Government and was set up in Bengaluru on 371 acres of land donated by the Mysore Durbar. Starting with two departments—General and Applied Chemistry and Electrical Technology—IISc has grown significantly. Today, it comprises over 40 departments across six divisions: Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Electrical Sciences, Interdisciplinary Research, Mechanical Sciences, and Physical and Mathematical Sciences. The institute also operates a new campus in Challekere, Chitradurga district, Karnataka.

In the initial years, Sir M Visvesvaraya, the Diwan of Mysore and a member of the IISc Council, motivated researchers to stress on projects of national importance. This led to the establishment of several factories, including notable ones like the soap and sandalwood oil factories in Mysore. Sir C.V. Raman, a renowned scientist and Nobel laureate, played a significant role at IISc. He founded the Physics and Biochemistry departments and was appointed as the institute's first Indian director in 1933, leaving a lasting impact on the institution's research landscape. Currently, IISc has been ranked as India's top university, securing 38th position in the Times Higher Education Asia Ranking 2025. Globally, IISc stands at 211th in the QS World University Rankings 2025.