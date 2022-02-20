Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army uses drones to supply Covid-19 vaccines to troops – WATCH

Drone technology has advanced a lot across the world, with the market and usage of small flying air vehicle increasing. The Indian Army has also displayed a new usage of drones, in an effort to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Army, in an effort to ensure that all the troops across the country are safe from the virus, has started using drones to transport the Covid-19 vaccine. In a recent video, the armed forces can be seen using this technology to transport vaccine doses.

The Indian Army is using drones to supply Covid-19 vaccine booster doses to the soldiers and personnel who are posted in the remote and snowy areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The video of the same has since gone viral, attracting praises from across the country.

The drones are being used to transport Covid-19 related supplies and medical material to remote locations as part of the Mission Sanjeevani. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the process of transporting vaccines through drones is explained in detail.

The opening note of the video reads, “Mission Sanjeevani. Ae delivery of medical supplies through a drone.” Take a look at the steps involved in transporting supplies through drones in the video below.

#WATCH Indian Army using drones to supply booster dose vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas of J&K. In this case, the package is dropped as line of sight issues don't allow it to land or come lower. Package was well padded for protection



pic.twitter.com/e9k7OmTjCg — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

The video of the drone drop of the Covid-19 vaccine shows the three steps involved in the process - initial briefing by RMO, prepping of dropping zone, and suspension of the payload. Drone technologies are also being used in other sectors across the country, to facilitate processes without necessary human contact.