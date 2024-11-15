Billed as the 'battle of generations,' this fight brings together the legendary former heavyweight champion Tyson and a rising star nearly half his age

The boxing world is abuzz as Mike Tyson, 58, returns to the ring to face 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday, November 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Billed as the “battle of generations,” this fight brings together the legendary former heavyweight champion Tyson and a rising star nearly half his age.

Originally scheduled for July 20, the bout was postponed after Tyson developed an ulcer. Sanctioned by the Texas Licensing and Regulation Department, this match marks Tyson’s first professional appearance since his 2005 retirement following a loss to Kevin McBride. Known as "Iron Mike,"

Tyson made history in 1986 as the youngest fighter to win the heavyweight title at 20 and boasts an impressive 88% win record, with 50 wins out of 58 bouts.

Paul, on the other hand, has built a solid boxing career since his debut in 2018, with a record of 10-1. Known for his punching power, he has won his last three fights, including two first-round knockouts in 2023.

In a unique twist, this fight will have eight two-minute rounds, a change from standard bouts. Both fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves, heavier than the usual 10-ounce gloves, to reduce the chance of knockouts and minimise injuries.

Fans can catch this historic match exclusively on Netflix. The fight begins at 8 PM ET on November 15 (6:30 AM IST on November 16). With Tyson's legacy on the line and Paul aiming for his biggest victory, it promises to be a night of high drama and excitement in the ring.