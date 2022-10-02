Jakarta: Stampede at football match leaves 127 dead, 180 injured

After violence at a football game in Indonesia, at least 127 people died and 180 have been injured.

After a match in East Java, enraged fans broke into the football field, resulting in the killings. Police were two of the victims. According to East Java police head Nico Afinta, 34 people died inside the stadium while the remaining victims passed away in hospitals, according to AFP News Agency.

127 people died and 180 were injured in Indonesia during a football match between Arema and Persebaya as a result of the extreme tear gas used and thrown at fans by riot police. The victims had nowhere to run or hide and died of oxygen deprivation as a result of the gas.

