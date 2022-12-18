Jaisalmer collector Tina Dabi speaks in Rajasthani style, says 'Khamma Ghani' in latest video

File photo

IAS Tina Dabi is often in the headlines for her personal and professional life. She is one of the most followed and influential personalities on social media. Recently, one of her videos is getting viral on the Internet, where she invited the women of Rajasthan for a program. The special thing about this video is that she is speaking the Rajasthani language to convey her message to the women of Rajasthan.

IAS officer Tina Dabi has launched a new programme to empower women in the Jaisalmer region. A campaign called Jaisan Shakti (Ladies First) has been launched by collector Tina Dabi. The launch of this campaign will take place today, December 18.

According to IAS officer Tina Dabi, the goal of this ceremony is to give women more social, economic, and legal power as well as to ensure the health, safety, and education of girls. Tomorrow at 11 a.m., this ceremony will take place at the Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium in Jaisalmer.

Jaisan Shakti program will be organised as a special effort for good governance, according to Tina Dabi, the district collector for Jaisalmer. The Gandhi Darshan Hanuman Circle has organised a Mashal Yatra programme as part of this initiative.

