Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Jaisalmer collector Tina Dabi speaks in Rajasthani style, says 'Khamma Ghani' in latest video

A campaign called Jaisan Shakti (Ladies First) has been launched by collector Tina Dabi. The launch of this campaign will take place today, Dec 18.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

Jaisalmer collector Tina Dabi speaks in Rajasthani style, says 'Khamma Ghani' in latest video
File photo

IAS Tina Dabi is often in the headlines for her personal and professional life. She is one of the most followed and influential personalities on social media. Recently, one of her videos is getting viral on the Internet, where she invited the women of Rajasthan for a program. The special thing about this video is that she is speaking the Rajasthani language to convey her message to the women of Rajasthan.

IAS officer Tina Dabi has launched a new programme to empower women in the Jaisalmer region. A campaign called Jaisan Shakti (Ladies First) has been launched by collector Tina Dabi. The launch of this campaign will take place today, December 18.

According to IAS officer Tina Dabi, the goal of this ceremony is to give women more social, economic, and legal power as well as to ensure the health, safety, and education of girls. Tomorrow at 11 a.m., this ceremony will take place at the Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium in Jaisalmer.

Jaisan Shakti program will be organised as a special effort for good governance, according to Tina Dabi, the district collector for Jaisalmer. The Gandhi Darshan Hanuman Circle has organised a Mashal Yatra programme as part of this initiative.

READ: Benefits of herbal tea: Include these tea options in your diet to soothe headaches, migraines

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
World Children's Day 2022: India's iconic buildings lit up in blue, see pictures
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.