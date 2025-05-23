Amid India Pakistan tensions, many shops in Rajasthan’s Jaipur have gone a step further and changed the names of the sweets in their shops to show support to their country. Among various sweets they have changed the name of Mysore Pak to Mysore Shree.

Indians have resented any connection with Pakistan and its allies ever since India Pakistan tensions started brewing after Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22. Many Indian tourists have cancelled trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan as these countries have completely supported Pakistan during and after Operation Sindoor. However, many shops in Rajasthan’s Jaipur have gone a step further and changed the names of the sweets in their shops to show support to their country. Among various sweets they have changed the name of Mysore Pak to Mysore Shree.

Rajasthan shops change names of sweets

According to a shopkeeper, various shops have removed the word 'Pak' from all the sweets containing it to replace them with ‘Shree’. “We have removed the word 'Pak' from our sweets' names. We have renamed 'Moti Pak' as 'Moti Shree', 'Gond Pak' as 'Gond Shree', 'Mysore Pak' as 'Mysore Shree',” a shopkeeper told NDTV. Though the word ‘Pak’ in sweets have nothing to do with Pakistan, they have still removed it as it sounds similar. The name refers to ‘sweet’ in Kannada. 'Mysore Pak' is a dry sweet which contains condensed milk in which ‘Mysore’ refers to the name of the place in Karnataka whereas ‘Pak’ refers to sugar syrup used in the recipe.

The change of name reflects the current political situation between India and Pakistan and how it has affected the mindset of the citizens in India. Whenever India’s ties with Pakistan have soured in the past, Indians have always showed immense support by quitting use of Pakistani products, by canceling their travels there and by various other means.

What does Pak means?

In Kannada the term Pak maybe refers to sweetness, sugar syrup or something similar but it has a separate meaning. The term is taken from the Sanskrit language which means ‘pure’, ‘clean’ and ‘pious’. This term is used in Hindi, English and Urdu as well. The name ‘Pakistan’ also has been derived from this meaning. It means ‘the pure land’. Another example is ‘Pak kala’, skill of cooking.

Following days of talks and discussions after tensions between the two nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the cessation of firing and military action was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan.