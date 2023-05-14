Jaipur girl's hot dance performance turns on heat on the internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos frequently become viral due to their entertainment appeal. Some clip may even urge you to dance to various upbeat tunes. However, one dancing video that has piqued the interest of many is eliciting varied reactions. Shared on Instagram, the video features a girl gracefully dancing to peppy track namely 'Tere Bina Lagta Nahin Jiya' in front of Jaipur's famous Albert Hall. Her dancing skills impressed one and all on the internet. The video was shared by the account Aanu Kumawat and it has over 30,000 likes on it.

With her captivating dance performance over the well-known song 'Tere Bina Lagta Nahin Jiya', Aanu brought magic to the video. The upbeat music playing in the backdrop was making her sway. You shouldn't skip her captivating performance because of her fluid movements.

Over 30,000 people liked her sizzling dance after the clip was posted online. The woman's graceful performance astounded online viewers, who praised her in the comments area. The comments section is flooded with words like "incredible," "hot," and "sultry"

Reactions:

"You just killed it, girl," one person said. "Would love to see you perform with #norafatehi," said another. "One of my fvr8s belly dancers," a third individual said. "This was amazing. Outstanding work," said a fourth person. Furthermore, several people used emojis for fire and love in their comments. What are your thoughts on this video?