Jains in this Indian state buy 186 luxury cars in one mega deal for Rs...; get Rs 210000000 discount

The Jain community in Gujarat recently purchased 186 high-end cars, which ranged in price from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.34 crore. The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), an initiative started by the Jain community, also managed to get an impressive discount of Rs 21.22 crore on the total deal amount, which came up to Rs 149.54 crore later, TOI reported. Though the purchase was made across the country, a large number of buyers were Gujaratis, especially from Ahmedabad.
JITO has about 65,000 members in India. For the mega deal, they worked with dealers from 15 major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Samsung, and others, to get better rates for its members. After the success of this effort, JITO has created a separate wing for community buying. Now, the organisation is planning to extend such group deals to other categories, such as electronics, medicines, and jewellery.
Himanshu Shah, the vice-chairman of JITO Apex, told the newspaper, "Community buying gives us power to bargain harder. Brands benefit from assured volumes and lower marketing costs, while members get savings. In this drive alone, members bought luxury cars worth Rs 149.54 crore, saving Rs 21.22 crore collectively."
It's not just the Jains who are embracing the power of bulk community purchases; TOI reported that the Bharwad community, too, embraced this idea and took it a step further. The Bharwad Yuva Sangathan Gujarat recently pooled orders for 121 JCB machines, with an average discount of Rs 3.3 lakh per unit and a total discount of Rs 4 crore.