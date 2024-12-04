The kid, featuring in the clip, painted his body in black and donned yellow Dhoti, exactly like the idol of Shri Ram Lalla placed at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, which was inaugurated this year.

In a surreal moment, an adorable video of a kid dressed as Shri Ram Lalla of Ayodhya temple stole hearts online, captivating netizens.

The viral clip has been shared on Instagram, garnishing praise from netizens. The video begins with a zoom-in shot of the kid, wearing a 'Mukut' and beautiful necklaces.

He also held a bow and and arrow - 'Dhanush and Baan'- imitating the getup of the deity.

The viral clip is said to be of Vrindavan. As the clip proceeds, Hindu spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj was also seen bowing down to kid dressed as Shri Ram Lalla.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot get over this beautiful 'Avatar' of the little kid.

Several netizens flooded the comment section, writing 'Jai Shri Ram' to honour the deity.

"Akalpaniya Jai Shri Ram", an user wrote.