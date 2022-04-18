Jahangirpuri violence: Accused in Hanuman Jayanti clash does Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ step while arrested

Photo - ANI

The reports of violence in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi left the national capital in frenzy on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The Delhi Police have now arrested 23 people in relation to the altercation, and one of the accused made an eye-catching gesture in custody.

A video clip emerged of one of the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case being taken to Rohini Court by the Delhi Police, while he looked at the camera and did the famous step done by actor Allu Arjun in the super hit movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’

In the video uploaded by news agency ANI, Ansar, who is one of the many suspects arrested in connection with Hanuman Jayanti rally violence in Delhi, can be seen smiling at the camera while being taken to court, doing the ‘jhukega nahi’ move as done by Allu Arjun in Pushpa.

#WATCH | Accused in Jahangirpuri violence case being taken to Rohini court pic.twitter.com/UZZPobYZ4n — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

As of now, the Delhi Police have arrested over 20 people in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, including Ansar. A cop told ANI, “We are grilling Ansar. He was held among others. We are checking his call details record. As of now, he is the prime suspect.”

According to the police, Ansar and his aides have been accused of disturbing a Hanuman Jayanti procession. They have been accused of provoking people to stop the rally and inciting them to pelt stones at the gathering.

The clashes in Jahangirpuri broke out between the two groups of people when the Shobha Yatra procession was passing through the road just next to Kusal Cinema Hall, on the opposite side of which is a mosque. Some videos show people wielding swords and chanting religious slogans just before the clashes broke out.

Not just in Delhi, but communal violence has been reported in several other states including Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Before this, clashes had broken out in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal during Ram Navami processions.

