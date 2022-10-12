Search icon
Jaguar kills crocodile in hair-raising viral video, leaves netizens stunned

So, in a video that has gone viral on the internet, a jaguar is seen hunting a crocodile on the bank of a river.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Survival of the fittest' is the basic law of the jungle which never discriminates. It also applies to apex predators. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, in a video that has gone viral on the internet, a jaguar is seen hunting a crocodile on the bank of a river. The dramatic clip was shared on Instagram by handle named @predator.unityand has gone viral with over 113k views.

The now-viral video shows the Jaguar approaching the crocodile using its stalk-and-ambush strategy. The big cat is seen carefully examining a crocodile location on the river's bank. Suddenly, the wild cat lunged and pounced on the crocodile. However, the Jaguar triumphs, emerging from the river while clutching the crocodile's neck.

Since being shared on September 13, this video has received over 113k views on it so far.  After watching the video, netizens were astounded and baffled, and they took to the comments section to express their thoughts. "jaguar attacked from behind.. its cheating" a user wrote. Another user commented, "i thought crocodile can easily defeat jaguar but now i am proved wrong, thanks for sharing this amazing video."

