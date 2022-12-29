Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Jaguar hunts crocodile in spine chilling viral video, leaves netizens terrified

So, in a viral internet video, a jaguar is seen hunting a crocodile on the bank of a river.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Jaguar hunts crocodile in spine chilling viral video, leaves netizens terrified
Screengrab

New Delhi: The basic law of the jungle,'survival of the fittest,' never discriminates. It also holds true for apex predators. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly bringing this up. So, in a viral internet video, a jaguar is seen hunting a crocodile on the bank of a river. The dramatic video was shared on Instagram by @naturefandom and has received almost 500k views.

The now-viral video shows the Jaguar approaching the crocodile using its stalk-and-ambush strategy. The big cat is first seen hiding in the bushes and branches near the river, completely focused on the crocodile. It then leaps onto the crocodile that is floating in the water and attacks it. The Jaguar triumphs, emerging from the river clutching the crocodile's neck.

This video has received over 40k likes views since it was shared on Decmber 20. Netizens were stunned and perplexed after watching the video, and they took to the comments section to express their feelings. "Jaguar attacked from behind.. its cheating," wrote one user. "I thought crocodiles could easily defeat jaguars, but now I am proven wrong," another user said. "Thank you for sharing this amazing video."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 558 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.