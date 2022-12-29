Jaguar hunts crocodile in spine chilling viral video, leaves netizens terrified

Screengrab

New Delhi: The basic law of the jungle,'survival of the fittest,' never discriminates. It also holds true for apex predators. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly bringing this up. So, in a viral internet video, a jaguar is seen hunting a crocodile on the bank of a river. The dramatic video was shared on Instagram by @naturefandom and has received almost 500k views.

The now-viral video shows the Jaguar approaching the crocodile using its stalk-and-ambush strategy. The big cat is first seen hiding in the bushes and branches near the river, completely focused on the crocodile. It then leaps onto the crocodile that is floating in the water and attacks it. The Jaguar triumphs, emerging from the river clutching the crocodile's neck.

This video has received over 40k likes views since it was shared on Decmber 20. Netizens were stunned and perplexed after watching the video, and they took to the comments section to express their feelings. "Jaguar attacked from behind.. its cheating," wrote one user. "I thought crocodiles could easily defeat jaguars, but now I am proven wrong," another user said. "Thank you for sharing this amazing video."